The Socialist Network

So far, DSA has been able to contain its internal disputes; in most chapters, people work together on common goals without serious trouble.

Does the existence of the caucuses magnify the disputes? Annie Shields, a Nation magazine editor who is active in the Bronx/Upper Manhattan branch, thinks so; she sees them as vehicles for fighting for control within the organization. Maria Svart says she prefers disagreements be out in the open, but the Afrosocialist and Socialists of Color Caucus is the only one that is officially recognized.

My own sense is that there’s more disagreement within the caucuses than those with Manichean views might allow, and that there’s also less disagreement between the central tendencies of the individual caucuses with each other. So, in caricature, Bread and Roses is class-reductionist, and hostile to issues of race, gender, and sexuality. But its platform explicitly addresses these issues as ones that must be confronted explicitly. Fainan Lakha, a member of the tendency, denies the charges, though she insists any conversation about the “identity” issues should be linked to class. You can disagree with their emphasis, and their habit of separating class from the various “oppressions” (for example, race and gender figure pretty heavily in the division of labor and the inheritance of property). But it’s wrong to say they ignore them. And while tendencies like Build, the caucus that is not a caucus, may be caricatured by Bread and Roses types as tainted by the horizontalism bias, in fact members are not opposed to electoral work, even if it isn’t their major passion. The DSA’s forthcoming convention, to be held in Atlanta in August, could clarify these matters. The 2017 gathering was quite contentious, but the organization emerged intact and continued to grow dramatically. We’ll soon see if 2019 sails as smoothly.

So, if taking over the Democratic Party isn’t the long-term strategy, what is? (I should say that some members aren’t convinced there’s much of a long term to think about, because of climate change. Shields told me that explicitly, and in asking around, it became clear that a lot of politicized young people agree.) The Socialist Majority Caucus isn’t all that hot on having a long-term strategy; its interest is largely in piling up concrete victories. But other factions, as well as the unaffiliated, put electoral organizing at the center of their strategy. For some, like the Bread and Roses caucus, the Sanders campaign is seen as doing a lot of work—educating more people about democratic socialism, drawing in new members, and developing DSA’s organizing potential through electioneering, just as it did last time. Sometimes it sounds as if they’re investing Sanders with magical powers, as if he represents a shortcut around a lot of hard organizing. This impression was strongly reinforced in Jacobin’s recent cover package laying out a policy agenda for a Sanders administration—for DSA members mounting local grassroots organizing campaigns, this all-in posture toward Sanders’s candidacy looked like a cult-of-personality in the making.