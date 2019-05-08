Pete Buttigieg’s Honeymoon Is Over

Donald Trump dominated media coverage during the 2016 election. He relied on a vicious cycle that has continued, with some variations, into his presidency. He would spend the early morning hours either tweeting everything that came into his head or having seemingly endless conversations with his (now former) buddies at MSNBC’s Morning Joe. The insane things he said would then become fodder for the rest of the day on cable news, with pundits dissecting his every word and reporters chasing down members of Congress for comment. This approach “helped propel Trump to the top of Republican polls” during the primary, according to a study from Harvard’s Shorenstein Center.



“Trump’s dominant presence in the news stemmed from the fact that his words and actions were ideally suited to journalists’ story needs,” the Shorenstein Center’s Thomas Patterson wrote in late 2016. “The news is not about what’s ordinary or expected. It’s about what’s new and different, better yet when laced with conflict and outrage. Trump delivered that type of material by the cart load.” Trump effectively boxed out other Republican presidential candidates during the primary; during the general election, he employed a similar strategy to shape the conversation.



Trump wasn’t just laying out soundbites, though. His ideas were crass, often abhorrent, but they perfectly matched his pugnacious tone. His voters, sick of predictable pablum from buttoned-up pols, wanted a brawler. Trump based his campaign on building a wall between the United States and Mexico and jailing his political opponents—on doing what others would not do to stop illegal immigration and “drain the swamp.” His plans were facile, racist, and unworkable (as the last two years have proven), but he out-hustled his GOP opponents to claim the title of most repugnant.

Without Trump’s knack for creating an endless stream of outrage, it is possible Buttigieg might actually be better served by some real reporting. But so far, on the policy front, Mayor Pete has been difficult to pin down. A “democratic capitalist” who has advocated for some serious political reform—like abolishing the filibuster and increasing the size of the Supreme Court—Buttigieg wants to get credit for supporting a kind of Medicare for All (in his version, it’s “Medicare for all... who want it”) but opposes abolishing private insurance. He says he likes the Green New Deal, but is otherwise vague on his plans to fight climate change. (And it’s never a good sign when Beto O’Rourke is lapping you on energy policy.)

That’s not to say that Buttigieg is a completely empty vessel, just that keeping things vague on policy has been part of his, until now, successful strategy. Married to his schoolteacher husband Chasten for almost a year now, the South Bend mayor has repeatedly targeted fellow Hoosier, Vice President Mike Pence, for the former Indiana governor’s homophobic beliefs, and, in the process, provoked a small-scale culture war with the right over what it means to be a good Christian. You can see the germ of a larger message here—about GOP hypocrisy, which, in turn, could foster a host of other policy ideas—but you might have to squint a bit.

