Claire Denis’s Long Journey to Nowhere

The rest of the movie plays out in disturbing and nonlinear flashback, showing us impressionistic details from earth (a dog, a friend, a train) and scenes from the ship when it was full of people. The criminals are young, attractive people, of a mix of ethnicities. They wear uniforms and sleep in bunks. Over them Dr. Dibs (Binoche) wields total control. She drugs them to wake and to sleep. She has the male inmates give her their sperm, which she injects into the female inmates in the hope of producing a fetus for her futuristic incubator (her “plastic pussy,” according to one character). She also violates the inmates while they sleep, and plays with their lives uncaringly. The first character to die, for example, does so in childbirth.

As Monte dandles his baby (whom we later find out was conceived without his consent or knowledge), he whispers life lessons to her, like not to eat her own shit. “It’s called a taboo,” he says, turning the word into a crooned lullaby—“taboooo, tabooo.” He is all she has, and he must teach her every one of human society’s edicts. “Break the laws of nature and you’ll pay for it,” he tells her.

Each criminal broke a taboo while on earth. Dr. Dibs, we learn early, killed her own children, though the others’ crimes remain mysteries or near-mysteries. On the ship, the human beings fight to preserve the taboos they have left. “We invented rituals; hygiene first,” Monte says in voiceover as he shaves. The inmates drink recycled water by dividing black water from gray water, a real-life DIY purification system that separates out contamination, the same way prisons act on our societies.

But traditional taboos come under great strain on the spaceship. The crew has been provided with a weird room for sexual activity, for example, where Dr. Dibs cavorts with wild and demonic energy (another character calls her the “shaman of sperm”). The men commit sexual violence against the women, and it’s bloody and horrible: Eyes are stabbed, noses broken. While the men wrestle with their impulses, Dr. Dibs performs her own rape, sedating Monte and “extracting” his sperm while he sleeps. There’s no pacifying human nature.

Rape, sewage, prison, violence, scars on the belly: High Life is a film about the aspects of existence that we keep hidden, because if they were not repressed they might take over the world. But are those natural laws, or man-made limits? Contra Monte, Denis seems to argue the latter. Monte is on death row, but his tenderness as a father and generally moral behavior supplant that fact in our imagination. What should we believe: The law, or our eyes? Nature remains a strong force in High Life, however, generally manifesting as a call to suicide, heard by sinners who have been thrust out of the world and have therefore violated those “laws of nature.” Boyse (Goth) explodes by “spaghettification,” a physics term for a phenomenon that takes place near black holes. Tcherny (Benjamin) buries himself in the garden’s earth.