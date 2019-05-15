Video Game Workers See Power in a Union

Workers have fought back in the past. In 2006, Electronic Arts (EA), the publisher behind wildly popular games such as Madden NFL, Mass Effect, and Dragon Age, paid a settlement of $14.9 million to workers in unpaid overtime in a class action lawsuit. Telltale Games was hit with a class action lawsuit in September 2018 after laying off hundreds of employees without notice or cause, but that case was dismissed. According to the plaintiff’s attorney in the Telltale case, his client had—as was the case with employees at Riot—signed a forced arbitration agreement with the company.

Forced arbitration is a provision that requires workers to waive their right to a day in a court, barring them from suing their employer and, in many cases, participating in class action lawsuits. Disagreements are instead settled by company-led negotiations. Baked into many contracts—more than 60 million , in fact—employees have little choice but to sign arbitration agreements. (Their only other option is to decline the job, passing it to one of the other myriad developers looking for work in gaming.)

Forced arbitration creates barriers to labor justice, worker solidarity, and workplace organizing, and, as Michelle Chen explained in The Nation, it creates an especially hostile work environment for women. For the gaming industry, where approximately 74 percent of workers are cis men and 61 percent are white, forced arbitration serves as a tool to maintain the status quo. Arbitration blocks routes to ending workplace discrimination that could run through the court and keeps the industry’s most underrepresented communities out of positions of influence.

This is the scenario in which Riot, a company that is 80-percent male, finds itself. In 2018, Cecilia D’Anastasio at the video game website Kotaku broke the story of pervasive sexism in the company, which includes everything from pay discrimination and unfair promotion practices to sexual harassment. Riot responded by adding a diversity page on its website, and a company representative told D’Anastasio that Riot was working on diversifying hiring practices and the employee pool. In light of the latest litigation over the same issues detailed in D’Anastasio’s story, these efforts might prove to be little more than hand-waving in the general direction of diversity, rather than real steps to correct the problem. Diversifying hiring practices and employee demographics does little good if women are coerced into signing forced arbitration and non-disparagement agreements that effectively silence them and close off avenues for dissent.

Tacitly icing women out of positions of influence with provisions like forced arbitration trickles down to the games, and shapes the communities that play them. Games crafted by a largely homogenous group of white men unsurprisingly serve up overly sexualized female characters for male gamers to control and fetishize. They can even reward violence against women. And though women make up more than half of gamers worldwide, many gaming communities mirror the toxic masculinity of the games they play, becoming hostile spaces for women gamers. So, when companies like Riot insist on hiring “passionate gamers who are talented professionals” to develop their games, it should not be surprising that female job candidates do not meet their arbitrary perception of a gamer. (Riot no longer uses this line on its hiring page.)