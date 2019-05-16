Nathan Glazer’s Life of the Mind

Of all the mature liberals, Glazer was one of the most comfortable with the concept of culture. Economic determinism offers little to someone so interested in architecture, for example. But a concern with people and how they develop meaning in their lives very much does. In the brilliant book he wrote with Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Beyond the Melting Pot, real people jump out on every page. Glazer and Moynihan not only studied the modern city, they brought it to life. And, in this case, they were also sociologically correct. They buried, once and for all, the myth of the melting pot. In this era influenced by multiculturalism, we, like Glazer and Moynihan, appreciate the persistence, not the obsolescence, of ethnic identification.

Like David Riesman and Daniel Bell, his primary audience was never his fellow academics. Glazer wrote for the world.

In today’s academy, social scientists begin with theory, often-grand theory, and then see to what degree actual people confirm or disprove those theories. Glazer was as indifferent to grand theorizing as he was to ideological consistency. One of the co-authors of The Lonely Crowd, which remains and is likely to remain an American classic, Glazer never left behind the humanities in his work as a social scientist, skeptical, always, toward academic pretension and quasi-scientific number crunching. Like David Riesman and Daniel Bell, his primary audience was never his fellow academics. Glazer wrote for the world.

To the best of my knowledge, Nathan Glazer was the last of his kind to pass away. (Dennis Wrong, a sociologist at New York University, died one month before him.) I am not a doom-sayer; there will no doubt always be public intellectuals, even in academia. But I do not expect that many of them will possess Glazer’s unusual combination of brazenness in the way he expressed himself with modesty toward what he was expressing. It is not an exaggeration to say that Glazer wrote literature as well as sociology. You will not find his a major name in the world of academic journals. You will in the realm of books that define and change the world. If that does not define what it means to lead a good life, I do not know what could.