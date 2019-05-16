Bernie Sanders Sets His Sights on Biden

Bernie Sanders has a Joe Biden problem. The former vice president’s formal entry into the 2020 primary has cut into Sanders’s numbers, which have lagged in recent weeks. Already underwater with older voters, a Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday showed that Bernie’s support among younger ones—his base—has fallen from 45 to 33 percent. Sanders does not exactly need an early reset (as did the stumbling Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris); the senator is, as he has been for much of this primary season, safely in second place. And he still has a significant fundraising advantage over the rest of the Democratic field. But Sanders might need a way to halt Big Joe’s big mo.

As the Associated Press’s Juana Summers noted earlier this week, “No one seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination has been as aggressive as the Vermont senator in highlighting episodes from the former vice president’s past to sow skepticism in the party’s progressive base.” That’s overselling things a bit, given just how cordial this invisible primary season has been. But it does point to the seriousness with which the Sanders camp is treating Biden. And, while the gloves are still on, early attacks on Biden’s record on climate change and foreign policy point to a budding plan to knock the current frontrunner down to earth.

