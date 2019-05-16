Bernie Sanders Sets His Sights on Biden

Earlier this week, during an event with Sanders, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has not publicly endorsed a candidate, took aim at Biden. The week before, Biden said that politicians need to “find a middle ground” on climate change. “I will be damned,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the rally, “if the same politicians who refused to act [in the past] are going to try to come back today and say we need a middle of the road approach to save our lives.”



Biden responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks by pointing to his long legislative history. “Look at my record,” he said Tuesday morning. “She’ll find that nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and a green revolution than I have. And so, look, anyways—I don’t think she was talking about me.” Still, with climate change one of the most important issues for Democratic primary voters, Biden is clearly rattled by the response to his “middle ground” comment. The candidate has scheduled a speech focused on climate for later in the month.



While Biden has received (ridiculous and unearned) plaudits for not committing a major gaffe during the opening weeks of his campaign, his response here shows some vulnerability. Biden’s knee-jerk reaction to criticism is to puff out his chest and talk about his experience. In his version of his political history, he was making progressive change happen when politicians like Ocasio-Cortez were in short pants. (Or, in the case of climate change, before AOC was even born—Biden has recently been touting a 1987 speech about global warming.)



That may not be the best strategy. That record also contains a number of stances that wouldn’t be considered progressive in any era: The multi-term Senator from Delaware backed bills that benefited banks and credit card companies, formed the bedrock for the current system of mass incarceration, and authorized the 2003 invasion of Iraq. As Vox’s Matthew Yglesias pointed out last month, “What brought Clinton down was not public exposure to her personality… but extended public scrutiny of every detail of a decades-long career in public life.”



While it’s doubtful that a strategy of highlighting Biden’s many, many political failures will be as effective as the one used against Clinton—which was aided by sexism and a well-funded decades-long smear campaign from the right—it could slow, or even halt, his growing momentum. As with Clinton, arguments about experience also point to culpability: Biden is perilously close to making the argument that because he helped break America, he is well-positioned to put it back together again. (This argument, of course, also points to another weakness: Biden’s age. But Sanders is ten months older than Biden.)



These critiques also get to the soft, creamy center of Biden’s appeal: His supposed “electability.” For reasons that are not exactly clear, polls suggest voters believe that Biden is best positioned to defeat Trump. Perhaps that stems from his long-cultivated image as a son of Scranton and middle-class politician, but what voters over the past decade seem to have forgotten is the baggage that Biden has accumulated over his long political career. The best way to attack the electability argument might be Bernie’s laundry list of Biden’s bad decisions. Or it might be to remind Democrats piecemeal, highlighting decades of bad decisions, one at a time. Either way, Biden may be front-running now, but how long will he be able to hide?