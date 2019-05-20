Care in a Land of Closing Hospitals

In another story, “The Mill,” about a paper mill in the fictional city of Liebknechtsk, the doctor who works at the local hospital remarks, “Had [I] not moved there, they might as well have closed the hospital as it wouldn’t have met its licensing requirements, and the entire mill complex would have had to go god knows where for treatment.” This is, of course, not a problem specific to Russia. It has been reported that 16 percent of Americans live 30 miles away from a hospital, a distance that can make the difference between life and death in times of emergency.

But Rock, Paper, Scissors gestures deeper than simply documenting the struggles people face in finding convenient and reliable healthcare. It explores the narrative function of medicine and the storytelling potential that exists in the doctor-patient relationship. In Osipov’s stories, doctors are frequently vessels by which the stories of their patients are told, after the patient has passed away or after their mental faculties make it difficult for them to recall who they once were. In a story titled “After Eternity: The Notes of a Literary Directory,” my favorite of the collection, an elderly pensioner faced with the daunting task of traveling to Moscow for care simply absconds. He leaves with his doctor a manuscript containing his memoirs, stories about his time in the city of Eternity, a fictional mining town in the Far North, where he supposedly served as the literary director for a local theater. In another story “Good People,” Bella, an elderly widow with Alzheimer’s volunteers her time at a children’s hospital called Compassion.ru; the staff help her remember the pieces of her life that are increasingly outside her grasp, reminding her of who she is and the brilliant career she had as an actress.

It is perhaps unsurprising then that Rock, Paper, Scissors, a collection so influenced by Osipov’s other life as a doctor, is, at its core, about the preciousness of life. In that same story, Bella tells us that one memory of hers is safe—the day she met her husband, Lev, at a skiing resort. When Lev first comes to St. Petersburg (which she remembers as Leningrad) to live with her, they walk around the city and plan their life together, sorting out the particulars of job, family, and home. When the conversation makes Bella suddenly burst into tears, Lev comforts her; he tells her “her tears are perfectly natural, they need no explanation, because this moment isn’t just any moment, it’s special and it will never come again.” With this new beautiful and heartbreaking collection of stories, Maxim Osipov, doctor, writer, resident of Tarusa, never lets us forget that our lives are special, and they will never come again.