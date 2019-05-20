The Democrats’ Plan to Save Abortion Rights Is Full of Asterisks

When Alabama last week passed an outright abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest, it drove home a frightening reality: The Republican Party, if given enough power, will fully rob women of their reproductive rights—indeed of their agency as human beings. The state also potentially upset a quieter conservative legal strategy across America to chip away at legalized abortion, rolling it back incrementally rather than wholesale. This is why televangelist Pat Robertson declared on his talk show that “Alabama has gone too far”—not because he disagrees with the law, but because the case was explicitly designed to challenge Roe v. Wade. “My humble view is that this is not the case that we want to bring to the Supreme Court,” he said, “because I think this will lose.”

The Alabama law almost certainly will be blocked by the courts before it can take effect in six months, but it seems unlikely to be the next abortion case to reach the Supreme Court, as there are a number of cases already winding their way through circuit courts of appeals. It’s possible that the justices would decide not to hear the eventual challenge to the Alabama law. And even if they do, Justice Brett Kavanaugh could follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Anthony Kennedy, by voting to keep Roe intact in some form; or Chief Justice John Roberts could pursue a more moderate approach to preserve the court’s institutional reputation.

But a growing number of Democratic candidates don’t want to take any chances: They want to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land not because the Supreme Court says so, but because Congress does.

Last week, Kirsten Gillibrand promised that, if she’s president, “I will codify Roe v. Wade into law to make it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that women in this country have a guaranteed right to abortion.” John Hickenlooper tweeted that “our next president must act to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law.” Cory Booker agreed, telling BuzzFeed, “We need to pass it through the House and Senate, and I look forward to signing that law when I become president.” And Elizabeth Warren, as is her wont, published a thorough proposal on Medium calling for “federal, statutory rights that parallel the constitutional right in Roe v. Wade,” as well as “federal laws to preempt state efforts that functionally limit access to reproductive health care.”