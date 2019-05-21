Corporate America Is Terrified of the Green New Deal

A carbon tax does not appear in the Green New Deal—at least, not the version popularized by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey. It doesn’t appear in Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s $5 trillion plan to fight global warming. Even Washington Governor Jay Inslee—who is running for president explicitly on climate change and who spent his career trying to enact a fee on carbon—doesn’t include a carbon tax in his $9 trillion climate jobs plan.

There are many reasons for the absence of a tax in these plans, but the main one appears to be that it doesn’t guarantee emissions reductions. Democrats are starting to realize that drastic action is necessary to prevent catastrophe, and a carbon tax simply isn’t drastic enough.

To keep global warming in check, the economy needs to be completely decarbonized by the year 2050—and the changes that will get us there need to be in place in the next 11 years. Ocasio-Cortez and Markey have said they’re open to including a carbon tax in the Green New Deal, but that it’s insufficient to reach that goal. “It’s certainly possible to argue that, if we had put in place targeted regulations and progressively increasing carbon and similar taxes several decades ago, the economy could have transformed itself by now,” stated the draft text of their Green New Deal resolution. “But whether or not that is true, we did not do that, and now time has run out.”