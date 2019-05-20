Make Corporate America Pay for Underpaying Women

The California senator proposes a number of other fixes, such as banning employers from asking job candidates about their past salaries, banning forced arbitration (which pushes discrimination claims out of the public court system), ensuring that employees are allowed to discuss pay, and requiring companies to report the share of women in their leadership ranks.

Even if Harris were to win the presidency, Congress is highly unlikely to pass her plan, given that the much milder Paycheck Fairness Act, which would ban salary secrecy and the use of salary histories while beefing up existing protections, has been repeatedly introduced in Congress and yet never advances. So as president, she’s promising to take executive action to impose the same requirement on government contractors, which employ about 28 million people.

Right now, if a company is unfairly paying female employees less than male ones, it only faces potential penalties if it’s sued by one of its female employees. To bring a lawsuit, though, a woman has to know that she’s not being paid the same as her male colleagues who are doing similar work. That’s often hard to know, given that about half of Americans say they’re either discouraged or banned from discussing pay at work. Lilly Ledbetter, for whom the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was named, didn’t find out she was making less than the men she worked with until she got an anonymous letter in the mail.

If she does manage to find out she’s not being paid fairly, a woman then has to decide to put her time and resources into a lawsuit. She risks retaliation, a common response to claims of discrimination, which could mean being fired and even blacklisted in her line of work. Lawsuits take years, sometimes decades, to resolve. And after all of that, most women don’t succeed: About two-thirds of the equal pay cases brought through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ended in favor of the employer, not the employee.

Other countries have already taken this kind of aggressive action on the gender pay gap. Iceland recently became the first country in the world to require companies to prove that they pay women and men equally. France plans to fine companies that don’t close their wage gaps. Even the U.K., which doesn’t go quite as far, still requires companies to publicly disclose their gender wage gaps every year. An Obama-era rule requiring American companies to report their wage gap data to the EEOC, not even to the public, ran into so much resistance that the Trump administration froze it. (A judge recently cleared the way for it to go into effect.)