Fans Are Ruining Game of Thrones—And Everything Else

So it’s not a surprise that, as the economic and the cultural have become increasingly interlinked, these instances of fan protest have become more intense and more protracted. They reflect the ways in which it has become impossible to think of any popular culture outside the logic of capitalism. At the center of this matrix is a certain kind of consumer: the fan who is invested, both literally and figuratively, in the product cum work of art.

Culture has become a commodity that the audience is invited to purchase—and, given the way in which cultural objects are serialized, franchised, and spun off into expanded universes, the purchase is an ongoing investment. To entice a purchase what is needed is a stable, reliable commodity that promises a certain return. So studios and production companies focus-test and demand edits and revision if the commodity under production seems at risk of not making an adequate return.

The investment of fans is not just financial, of course. What is equally important (if not more so) is the emotional and libidinal investment of fans en masse. Here, pop culture can create not just economic ROI but a discourse around the product that turns investment into a kind of social necessity. A big enough group of fan-consumers can create more of the same just through sheer mass, as it becomes a cultural phenomenon that the individual has to buy into in order to participate within wider cultural discourses. Game of Thrones is the example par excellence of this dynamic, fostering FOMO in those who otherwise have no interest in medieval fantasy epics and forcing everyone to grudgingly familiarize themselves with the phrase “winter is coming.”

If you need a large demographic to invest into a specific pop-culture product, then this needs to be a stable commodity that not only brings in the buyer, but also continues to keep him happy. So when buyers do not get what they want (or were led to believe they could expect) all they can do is the equivalent of asking for a refund or exchange. After all, they didn’t get what they paid for, and the ideology of contemporary capitalism has made an axiomatic truth out of the customer always being right.

Thanks to this logic, the fan tends toward arrangements that are strangely literalist. The product is what it is, and can be only that—hence the complaint on the petition that the eighth season didn’t “feel like Game of Thrones,” which shows the extent to which the fan depends upon pop culture living up to its product description. This is, of course, entirely at odds with the endless interpretability of art and highlights the ways in which, even though the ethos of capitalism has sunk into the core of how we think about culture, there is still a moment in which it slips beyond the reach of the market. The dissatisfaction of the fans who sign these petitions signals the limits of the capitalist logic that seeks to be the frame in which every cultural engagement takes place.