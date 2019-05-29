Fear and Loathing of the Green New Deal

Richard Whitney, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, took it upon himself to campaign against a congressional measure that would have permitted the Federal Trade Commission to regulate the stock market. Whitney sent a letter to all members of the NYSE warning that the federal government sought powers so “extensive” that it might come to “dominate and actually control the management of each listed corporation.” Wall Street employees planned mass protests against the bill. One Republican congressman charged that the government was no longer run by the White House, but by a “little red house down in Georgetown” where “communistic” bills were formulated by the protégés of law professor Felix Frankfurter. When Congress finally established the Securities and Exchange Commission in the summer of 1934, appointing stock broker Joseph Kennedy its first head, much of the anxiety subsided; with one of their own now overseeing the nascent financial-regulatory state, many financiers relinquished their former diehard opposition and adapted to the new order of business on Wall Street. (Whitney, meanwhile, was convicted of embezzlement in 1938.)

Other New Deal measures met with similar opposition. Not only Republicans but conservative Democrats resisted emergency relief bills. Senator Thomas Gore of Oklahoma warned against spending for relief in 1933 with a distinctly dad-like bit of homespun wisdom of his own: “Credit is to a nation what chastity is to a woman. Without it, nothing counts.” When the Social Security Act was passed in 1935, the New York Times—while conceding that the legislation was of “great historic importance”—mused that the “measure is in some respects ill-considered.” First, the paper of record explained, it wasn’t yet clear that Social Security was constitutional: “If the Federal Government may compel the States to adopt unemployment insurance under the guise of a tax, why may it not similarly compel them to adopt any other sort of legislation?” The editorialists at the Times also objected to the high tax burden entailed in the creation of Social Security: “The problem of managing such a reserve fund, and its possible social and economic effects, have (sic) not yet received anything like adequate study.” Finally, the Times worried that the tax contributions of employers would ultimately be borne by workers and consumers. While praising the passage of the law, the editorial board urged “quiet, dispassionate study and mature amendment.” At the same time, Congress debated whether the program should be truly universal or whether people who had private pension plans should be allowed to keep them.

Social Security, one executive from Morton Salt reflected later, was a “gigantic fraud.”

Meanwhile, the American Liberty League—an organization of businessmen led by the du Ponts who sought to resist the “totalitarian” centralization of power embodied by the New Deal—financed a legal challenge to Social Security, representing a New Jersey dairy owner who viewed the new law as a form of unconstitutional property seizure. The Jackson Daily News opined that “the average Mississippian can’t imagine himself chipping in to pay pensions for able-bodied Negroes to sit around in idleness on front galleries while cotton and corn crops are crying for workers.” During the 1936 presidential election, the Republican Party tried to persuade employers to pay their workers using special pay envelopes that explicitly referred to how much lower wages would be once the payroll tax was deducted. The idea behind this gimmick was to warn the nation’s workers that there was “no guarantee” that they’d ever see the money return to them. (Once payroll deductions began in 1937, some employers distributed notes referring to Social Security taxes as theft.) Social Security, one executive from Morton Salt reflected later, was a “gigantic fraud.”