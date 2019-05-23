But there was a problem with Nye’s segment: his explanation of the crisis itself. The planet is not “on fucking fire,” and saying so obscures the both the reality and the totality of the problem.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of language in the climate fight, because the absence of effective communication is what’s stalled action for so long. David Wallace-Wells, the author of terrifying but science-based climate book The Uninhabitable Earth, said as much in an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday (an appearance that, as it happened, was in response to Bill Nye’s segment). In response to a question about how to get people to take action on climate change, Wallace-Wells replied, “It’s about being honest about the science, frankly. For a long time, we didn’t see in the public what was happening.”

We didn’t see what was happening partially because journalists weren’t covering it, but also because those who were covering it weren’t using the proper language, for fear of being seen as alarmist. That’s why publications like The Guardian are just now realizing that they need to change how they write about it. Last week, the paper announced its writers will no long using the term “climate change” to describe the problem; they’ll use “climate emergency,” “climate crisis,” or “climate breakdown” instead. Those phrases convey what’s really happening.

And what’s going on with the planet if it’s not on “fucking fire”? Well, technically, some of it is on fire, namely in California. But other parts are drowning in biblical floodwaters, or turning to dust from biblical drought, or being slowly swallowed by the ocean. We’re losing our ability to grow fucking food. All the coral in the ocean is literally dying. We’re killing all the fucking animals. The ground is randomly exploding and opening up giant mystery sinkholes that probably contain ancient fucking diseases? We’re causing air pollution that will kill as many people as 25 Holocausts.

It’s not that Nye intentionally confused or harmed anyone by exaggerating about climate change; hyperbole was clearly the whole point of lighting a globe on fire. But the actual impacts of climate change are just as terrifying as the planet being physically on fire, if not worse. Nye thus missed an opportunity to be just as powerful, while also educating people on the true catastrophe that climate change is sowing. He was less the Science Guy than a pundit in a lab coat.

