The Green New Deal Can’t Be Anything Like the New Deal

We can do all of these things, but they won’t save us. The resources necessary to maintain our current rate of production simply don’t exist on the planet. There isn’t enough topsoil to sustain agricultural production; at its current rate, topsoil will be depleted in a few decades and lead to mass starvation. There’s not enough cobalt, lithium, and other resources necessary to electrify transportation at its current scope; demand is already outstripping supply of such minerals and electric vehicles currently account for less than 2 percent of the market. There aren’t enough fish to keep trawling the oceans at our current intensity, with virtually every single commercial fishery in the world headed toward collapse. There’s not enough wild habitat to keep deforesting at the current rate, with sixty football fields of forest being destroyed every minute and dozens of species going extinct everyday.

But this is good, in a way. It offers a once-in-an-epoch opportunity to build a happier, healthier, and saner economy than the one we currently suffer through.



To achieve this, we first have to be clear-eyed about the challenges involved. Obviously, no single piece of legislation can do everything. But what a Green New Deal must do is begin to establish the political and cultural conditions in which this scale of transition becomes possible, and do so within the timeframe of about two Senate elections. It’s not entirely clear what that would look like, given that human systems have never produced something like this. It almost certainly must go far beyond the language in Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution.