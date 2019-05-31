The Green New Deal Can’t Be Anything Like the New Deal

America’s industrial economy, like a century ago, is powered almost entirely by fossil fuels. Carbon energy circulates through the veins of our transportation networks, buildings, data infrastructure, and globe-spanning supply chains. It puts food on our tables. One reason for this? The New Deal. FDR’s programs not only made industrial capitalism financially and socially stable; they sent it into overdrive by leaving monopolistic corporations intact, building the foundation of the interstate highway system, expanding car-dependent suburban housing, incentivizing consumption, expanding air travel, accelerating mechanized extraction, and ramping up resource-intensive manufacturing.

To say that a viable Green New Deal must dismantle and replace all this is not an ideological stance. It’s a material fact. The global scientific consensus suggests that, in order to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius, high-emitting countries must reach net zero emissions by 2050—which means all industries have to start drastically reducing carbon emissions immediately. To achieve that, the Green New Deal needs to look less like the New Deal and more like the industrial revolution itself—fundamentally shifting the way we produce and distribute virtually all material goods, and building entirely new sectors while dismantling longstanding ones. With climate emergencies set to displace hundreds of millions, we’ll also have to rebuild cities and change settlement patterns.

This will require not just administrative and technological feats unparalleled in history, but overcoming obstacles much greater than New Dealers faced. The fossil fuel industry is putting its money and political might behind meager solutions or outright resistance, and other parties are sure to join the fight: big agriculture, aviation, automobile manufacturing, logging, real estate development, e-commerce, and the military. Proponents will have to contend with powerful lobbying groups and super PACs, and may even have to battle the union leadership ostensibly representing workers in these industries.

It’s comforting to imagine that all we need to save humanity is a New Deal 2.0—that is, to replicate something that America has already accomplished. We can just plug solar panels into the grid and keep the economy chugging along. We can use biodiesel tractors and maintain the same levels of agricultural production. We can synthesize low-carbon vehicle fuel to power a military that remains the world’s largest single energy consumer. We can swap out internal combustion engines and replace the world’s fleet with electric vehicles.

We can do all of these things, but they won’t save us. The resources necessary to maintain our current rate of production simply don’t exist on the planet. There isn’t enough topsoil to sustain agricultural production; at its current rate, topsoil will be depleted in a few decades and lead to mass starvation. There’s not enough cobalt, lithium, and other resources necessary to electrify transportation at its current scope; demand is already outstripping supply of such minerals and electric vehicles currently account for less than 2 percent of the market. There aren’t enough fish to keep trawling the oceans at our current intensity, with virtually every single commercial fishery in the world headed toward collapse. There’s not enough wild habitat to keep deforesting at the current rate, with sixty football fields of forest being destroyed every minute and dozens of species going extinct everyday.