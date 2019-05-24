The Democrats Are Overthinking Trump’s Impeachment. Naturally.

Pelosi’s opposition is particularly galling since she’s one of the president’s most vocal critics. “The president’s behavior in terms of his obstruction of justice, the things that he is doing, it’s very clear,” she told reporters on Thursday after Trump walked out of a White House meeting. “It’s in plain sight. It cannot be denied. Ignoring subpoenas, obstruction of justice. Yes, these could be impeachable offenses.” At the same time, the speaker is working tirelessly behind the scenes to quell members of her party who want the House to take more decisive action.

This refusal to wield power is symptomatic of a deeper malaise within a certain generation of Democratic leaders, as my colleague Alex Pareene noted last month. “Democratic leadership seemingly believes that the party can’t let its candidates campaign on promises to materially improve the lives of voters while also letting its elected officials carry out the responsibilities of their offices,” he concluded. “They also believe, deep in their bones, that the country is not on their side.”

I’ve been skeptical in the past about the utility of impeaching Trump. Last April, I wrote that Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998—and his subsequent acquittal in 1999—showed how it could be a political minefield for a president’s foes. “The failed effort to remove Clinton in the 1990s suggests that to remove Trump today, Democrats would need the following: charges that are sufficiently grave to warrant removal, the clear support of the American public, enough senators willing to carry it out, and historically low presidential approval ratings,” I concluded at the time. “Only one of those factors is in the Democrats’ favor—for now.”

I no longer think the Clinton impeachment saga is as instructive. First, while Clinton’s approval ratings actually went up during his impeachment process, it’s hard to imagine Trump could pull off the same feat in this hyperpartisan age. Polls today generally show strong support for impeachment among Democratic voters, a modest but palpable opposition to it among independent voters, and near-universal opposition from Republicans. But that doesn’t necessarily translate into support for the president. Trump’s unusually stable—and unusually low—approval ratings indicate that most Americans have already formed their opinion of him, and they’re sticking with it.

I also no longer think the Senate’s composition should play a role in the House’s deliberations. In the impeachment process, the House functions like a grand jury. Its responsibility is to indict federal officials for wrongdoing when they believe there is enough evidence to support it. Senators, who act as a trial jury, may then decide that the charges are not justified, that the evidence isn’t sufficient for the official’s conviction, or that removal from office is too heavy a punishment. That is their prerogative. As Quinta Jurecic and Yoni Appelbaum have explained, the Senate’s potential unwillingness to finish the job does not free the House from its duty to begin it.