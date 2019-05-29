Democrats Just Ran Out of Excuses on Impeachment

The president’s defenders have often downplayed obstruction of justice as a “process crime” and suggested that it’s not worth pursuing if there’s no collusion charges. But Mueller made clear on Wednesday that the two lines of inquiry were inseparable. “The matters we investigated were of paramount importance,” he explained. “It was critical for us to obtain full and accurate information from every person we questioned. When a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government’s effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable.”

Mueller did not say outright that his 448-page report amounts to an impeachment referral against the president. Instead, he made clear that the primary obstacle to charging Trump with obstruction wasn’t the evidence itself, but the Justice Department’s guidelines for its prosecutors. He pointed specifically to a 1973 opinion by the Office of Legal Counsel concluding that a sitting president can’t be indicted. “That is unconstitutional,” Mueller said on Wednesday. “Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited.”



This isn’t news. The special counsel’s office already laid out in far greater detail in the report last month why DOJ guidelines prevented him from charging the president with a crime or even considering the possibility of doing so. Though that conclusion isn’t without its critics, Mueller considered it binding on his office. But he also elaborated on Wednesday why he amassed all of the evidence and made it public.

“First, the opinion explicitly permits the investigation of a sitting president because it is important to preserve evidence while memories are fresh and documents are available,” he explained. “Among other things, that evidence could be used if there were co-conspirators who could now be charged. And second, the opinion says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.” Though he didn’t say the magic word, impeachment is the only constitutional process he could mean.

As if to underline his point, Mueller ruled out a voluntary appearance before Congress to testify about his investigation. “I hope and expect this to be the only time that I will speak about this matter,” he said. “I am making that decision myself—no one has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this matter.” In theory, the special counsel could still be forced to testify before lawmakers with a subpoena, but Mueller indicated he had nothing more to offer them if hauled before a committee.