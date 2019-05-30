Democracy Fights Back

In the face of anti-democracy push back, advocates are not giving up. In Florida, lawsuits will certainly be filed to challenge the poll tax. Moreover, a fund could be set up to pay the fines of those who cannot afford it. At minimum, democracy activists will register those who are still eligible under the new law. Significantly, since the ballot initiative changed the Florida constitution, overturning the poll tax only requires electing new politicians (albeit in gerrymandered districts).

Democracy advocates are also likely to continue their offensive via ballot initiatives across the country. In Massachusetts, for example, Voters Choice MA may put ranked-choice voting—a method that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference to ensure more democratic results—on the ballot in 2020. Activists hope a high turnout in a presidential election will be auspicious for these efforts.

Litigation has also proven surprisingly effective for reformers. Courts struck down Republican gerrymanders in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Florida counties were mandated to provide bilingual ballots, election assistance, and voting materials. And it was a lawsuit that exposed Texas’ sham voter fraud investigation.

Of course, in a federal judiciary increasingly stacked with rightwing, Federalist Society-approved justices, litigation will become more difficult. Efforts have already run up against an increasingly hostile Supreme Court, which has enabled the worst of the anti-democracy efforts through rulings in cases such as Citizens United and Shelby County. And just last week, the High Court halted court-ordered remedies in the Ohio and Michigan gerrymander cases.

Ultimately, if anti-democracy forces are to be pushed back, more state-by-state organizing is needed. Organizations such as March on Harrisburg, a Pennsylvania-based pro-democracy organization (full disclosure: I have served as an unpaid advisor for MoH), provide a good model for this type of work. It’s taken the group two years of organizing, lobbying, marching, and civil disobedience, but they have succeeded in elevating democracy reform to the top of the political agenda in the state capital.

National figures can use their platforms to assist these state-level efforts, too. New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen recently illustrated the potential of this strategy, demanding presidential candidates publicly endorse a state bill that would overturn a 2018 poll tax levied on students. Sixteen candidates did so, bringing significant media attention to the Granite State fight.

But there are limits to this state-based strategy. To tackle the worst anti-democracy laws—such as those in Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee—federal policy is needed. This will require new, pro-democracy politicians in the Senate and in the White House. In this respect, 2020 will be a make-or-break election year.

This means more than just electing Democrats. Those running must commit to pushing election reform once in office. Fortunately activists are exerting pressure to make this happen in the 2020 presidential primary. Recently, a coalition of over 100 organizations sent a letter to every presidential candidate demanding prioritization of democracy reform in the primary campaign.

Presidential hopefuls clearly see the political winds shifting, and race to endorse the boldest democracy reforms. Bernie Sanders has advocated for a complete end to felon disenfranchisement. Kirstin Gillibrand released the most radical public financing program yet proposed, in which every American voter would receive $600 to donate to eligible candidates. And Elizabeth Warren sparked a national conversation by calling for the abolition of the Electoral College.

In these developments lies a critical lesson: No matter how much Republican elites try to roll America back to a pre-civil-rights era, a courageous democracy movement can counter them. Recent anti-democratic trends have only pushed the citizenry to work harder, and pushed our democracy to reach its potential. There is more success to come; there is increasing reason to feel hopeful.