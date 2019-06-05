Booksmart Deserved Better

For a neat, smart movie about the intricacies of navigating late adolescence, Booksmart has had to bear an unusual set of burdens. The film’s director, actress Olivia Wilde, set outsized expectations for the film, when she tweeted an imploring message on Memorial Day Weekend: “Anyone out there saving Booksmart for another day, consider making that day TODAY,” Wilde wrote. “We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support. Don’t give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women.”

To some, Booksmart’s only-okay performance at the box office in its first week was read as a self-fulfilling prophecy about the fate of all (white) female creative teams in Hollywood (see: a redux of the tiresome 2016 Ghostbusters 3 debate). Instead, as more level-headed minds—like Sam Adams at Slate and Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins at The Ringer—pointed out, the film opened on Memorial Day weekend, slotted against major franchises like John Wick 3 and Aladdin, and beleaguered by poor publicity and distribution plans.

To be sure, the movie also has some easy-to-spot shortcomings, which are, frankly, criticisms most films in Hollywood deserve: Its story revolves around the experience of white women, shunting its characters of color into secondary, albeit charming, roles. Booksmart is also blind to the role that class and privilege play in the experiences and choices of its characters. This becomes an actual storytelling problem if you squint too hard, through the leaning towers of pizza boxes, artful penis bathroom graffiti, and sexual predator gags. There’s also plenty that Booksmart simply isn’t. It’s neither an indie feature helmed by a seasoned director and writer, nor a major studio venture with instantly recognizable (male) talent, like say Judd Apatow at the height of his Superbad days.

Still, Booksmart is a much better movie than critics—The New Yorker’s Richard Brody called it “unpersuasive” and “faux-sweet”—have made it out to be. The film exists in a strange matrix. It’s more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it’s a little more Bridesmaids than Lady Bird. As Amy and Molly embark on an epic quest to find the coolest graduation party in town, there are occasional aesthetic nods to the film’s indie roots, notably the lush scene shot in a backyard pool and soundtracked with great yearning to the billowy Perfume Genius song “Slip Away.” As Amy pursues her lust for Ryan (Victoria Ruesga), a giggly, laid-back skater chick with ambiguous sexual preferences, she shimmies out of a borrowed sequined dress and cannonballs into the pool. It’s one of the first scenes where we see Amy experience a sense of freedom and joy, even though the moment is cut short by crushing reality. (Sadly, it seems, Ryan likes boys.)

In its generous treatment of queer female desire, Booksmart is unique for both a teen movie and a party flick. It’s refreshing and relatively unprecedented to watch a queer girl navigate lust without it being the only facet of her character, or the only facet of her character flattened through the lens of heterosexual voyeurism.