1998 Was a Seinfeld Election—Not an Impeachment Referendum

If you squint at the national election returns hard enough, you can find an impeachment theme. New York Republican Senator Al D’Amato, who was obsessed with Clinton corruption, lost his bid for a third term to an ambitious Democratic congressman named Chuck Schumer. And in North Carolina, a boyish trial lawyer with jury-pleasing charm (John Edwards) knocked off Lauch Faircloth, a GOP senator who played a backstairs role in getting Kenneth Starr appointed as independent counsel.

The 1998 exit polls, though, told a different and more boring story. And it was not from lack of trying since the pollsters asked about impeachment three different ways—and got the same yawns and shrugs from the voters each time.

Asked what issue influenced their vote the most, just six percent said “the Clinton/Lewinsky matter.” In response to another question, 62 percent of the electorate answered that “Clinton was not a factor” in their choices—with the remaining voters split evenly about whether they were voting for or against the beleaguered president. Just to be sure, the exit polls also inquired whether the election was a “national referendum on whether Clinton should remain in office?” Once again, the results were unequivocal—63 percent said it was not an up-or-down vote on Clinton’s future.

If there was no great impeachment backlash, then why did the Democrats gain 1998 House seats as the Republicans were playing Inspector Javert?

Part of it was the Clinton conundrum: 57 percent of voters in the exit polls approved of his job as president while only 37 percent held a positive impression of him as a person. Democrats were also aided by the unpopularity of Clinton’s nemesis: House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who would step down four days after the election, only garnered 38 percent favorability in the exit polls.

What is also forgotten two decades later is what an optimistic moment 1998 was in American history. Unemployment was just above 4 percent, the budget was being balanced and Communism was defeated. Small wonder that 83 percent of the voters described the economy as “excellent” or “good” and 62 percent believed that the nation was moving in the right direction.

In short, the late 1990s are almost unrecognizable in contemporary terms. The exit polls provide a snapshot of the unbridgeable gap (despite Clinton’s “bridge to the twenty-first century” rhetoric) between then and now. In 1998, for example, only 40 percent of the voters reported that they used the Internet regularly.

Nobody needs expertise about the 1998 congressional campaigns to understand why the we’re-doomed-if-we-impeach argument does not stand up to historical scrutiny. In the hanging-chad 2000 election, George W. Bush paid no discernible political price for his party’s irrational exuberance in impeaching Clinton. In fact, Bush carried socially conservative states like Tennessee (Al Gore’s nominal home) and West Virginia (once so Democratic that it voted for Michael Dukakis 1988) in part because of voter disgust with Clinton’s conduct.

Other arguments against the House Judiciary Committee launching an impeachment inquiry come across as equally specious. Does Nancy Pelosi really believe that the voting record of House Democrats will dominate the national debate in 2020 with Trump on the ballot? And with Trump constantly claiming to be the most martyred figure since the crucifixion, it is ludicrous to believe that he will not be reveling in his vindication regardless of whether the Judiciary Committee backs down on impeachment or Senate Republicans acquit him for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Invoking the supposed Republican political folly in 1998 lends a misleading aura of historical wisdom to the anti-impeachment case that tactical arguments lack. If House Democrats must premise their next steps on prior events, try the post-Watergate elections of 1994 (in which Gingrich’s GOP insurgency gained 48 House seats) and 1976 (in which the Democrats elected a little-known former governor of Georgia president). Or, better yet, the Democrats should recognize that no historical precedents can prepare them for a world in which a lawless carnival-barker cum real-estate hustler has been entrusted with the codes to nuclear weapons.

