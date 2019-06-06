The Labor Movement’s Newest Warriors: Grad Students

The administration is finally promising to improve these conditions, but only now that unionization is a credible threat. “When I came here I was involved in a couple of diversity and inclusion initiatives,” Piland said. “Our groups got invited to sit at the table with the dean of students, some faculty, and administrators to talk about what the university could do to support minority students. We would say the same things every time and they would dismiss it.”

In the last two years, unionization efforts have intensified. In October of 2017, the graduate students voted to unionize by more than a 2-to-1 margin. A year later, many of them held a boisterous, drum-banging walk-out to remind the administration of the prior year’s vote. It was rumored to be the largest campus protest since the Vietnam walkouts of the 1970s. (That’s where Piland first met Kim: “I was like who is that cool drummer girl?”) Another walkout was held on May 1, and now all this week.

The campus is usually abuzz all day and night during the final week of classes. Not this year. The campus quadrangle is largely quiet, other than the chants coming from the picket lines in front of building entrances and the roving marching band of protesters crisscrossing the campus. Many professors, who have their own reasons to be upset, are holding their final classes off campus in solidarity with the graduate students. Speaking at a GSU rally on Tuesday, longtime English professor Elaine Hadley decried the increasing “centralization of academic governance, with the administrative branch growing and consuming a larger slice of the income pie,” as well as “the exploitation of graduate-student and non-tenure-track labor” and “the anti-union ideology that seems to hover like a cloud over the administration building.” Around two hundred and fifty additional faculty members signed a letter of promise not to retaliate against any person taking part in the upcoming industrial action.