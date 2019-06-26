Miriam Toews’s Quiet Revolution

Colonists eventually caught two men trying to break into a house at night; the men eventually confessed to the rapes and gave the names of other perpetrators. Manitoba turned them over to the Bolivian authorities, and in 2011 a court found them guilty and sentenced them to lengthy prison terms. But the rapes may have continued, as Toews notes in her introduction. Vice News reported in 2013 that women spoke of ongoing assaults. As in Molotschna, some community leaders refused to admit it. And as in Molotschna, the women did not have access to counseling. As far as anyone knows, there was no vote in Manitoba, no secret meeting in a hayloft. But the women of Manitoba did talk, to one another and to the men who govern their lives. The men simply did not listen.

Whatever caricatured perceptions a reader may have of religious women—especially when those women are housewives in modest, religious dress—Toews’s novel overturns. Mennonite women come to full and fearsome life in Molotschna; brilliant and angry and quick-witted, impossible to ignore or diminish. They wear the head coverings and loose, modest dresses of Old Order Mennonites, they inhabit a sexist community, and they have survived heinous crimes. But the women underneath the bonnets are still women. They are not props, and their clothes are not costumes. Toews reminds us of this by telling little of the violence that drove the women to meet. She tells us, instead, of the quiet revolution they orchestrate.

They dream of new religions and new societies, where human dignity is sacred and women’s intellects can flourish. The violence they endured did not sever them from their identities quite so much as it catalyzed a collective reconsideration of what they wanted their identities to mean. How should they be Mennonite, and how, specifically, should they be Mennonite women, when they have never read the Bible for themselves? Is there even a God?

As they deliberate, the women of Toews’s novel act out the precise mental calculations that anyone does when they contemplate leaving an authoritarian faith. Molotschna’s women have experienced something unthinkable: men, acting like devils. By contemplating departure, the women open themselves up to the unknowable. But they cannot answer the basic question before them—should they stay and fight, or carve out new lives together in some other place?—until they probe the power structure that brought them to this decision in the first place. “It’s the quest for power,” says Ona, “on the part of Peters and the elders and on the part of the founders of Molotschna, that is responsible for these attacks, because in their quest for power, they needed to have those they’d have power over, and those people are us.”

In Molotschna, the line between woman and animal has become vanishingly thin. As the women talk, they sometimes look to animals, their fellow subjects, for inspiration. One of the older women, Greta, speaks often of her horses, Ruth and Cheryl, whom she says she has never whipped. Sometimes, she says, the horses would meet a loose Rottweiler on the road to church. They would bolt, and save themselves. Greta wants to bolt, too. “But Greta,” another woman says, “we are not animals.” She tells her own story of the Rottweiler. Its owner decides to rid himself of the raccoons in his yard. They’ve had babies, and he finds them a growing nuisance. He sends out the dog, it kills three, and the mother raccoon takes the rest of her children and runs. Several days later, the man sends the dog to hunt them down, but this time the raccoon kills the dog. Animals can run away, but they can also fight, the woman says. Not everyone agrees with her. Animals don’t go to heaven, Salome of the scythe points out, and if Mennonite women are like animals, then it doesn’t matter whether they forgive the men or not. Heaven is closed to them anyway.

The women move on to other topics. They know they are people, not beasts; it’s men who forced them to ponder these questions at all. Men confused the distinction between woman and animal, not only through rape, but by keeping women illiterate, pregnant, and exhausted, tasked with the menial labor of keeping the colony fed and clean and clothed. Men have stripped women down to reproductive function and toil, and then, when confronted with the fact that some of their number had drugged women with spray meant for animals and raped them for years, they closed ranks. The women know they are people, but the men do not.

And so they conclude that of their two choices, there is really only one. They pack up their children, and the colony’s animals, and leave Molotschna before the men return. August, who loves Ona—and who, as he writes down the women’s meetings, recalls a long-lost horse friend, and an affection for ducks, which once got him beaten in prison—will remain behind in the colony. August’s qualities as a sympathizer to those in bondage leave him fit to bear a responsibility that never belonged to Molotschna’s women. He is the colony’s teacher, so he’ll teach. The boys of Molotschna will learn math, history, and perhaps a basic biology lesson, that women are not animals. In the absence of their mothers and sisters as guiding forces, the boys, with August’s help, will have to build a better Molotschna.

By fictionalizing a real horror, Toews opens the story up, and moves it from being a simple dissection of power—who wields it, and how it hides the worst sins—to an altogether more radical place. She recasts the first judgment. When God cast Adam and Eve out of Eden, he reserved special punishment for Eve. She would have pain in childbirth, he said, and she would desire her husband, but he would rule over her, always.

But not this time. “I won’t be buried in Molotschna,” an old woman tells Ona. “Help me into a buggy now and I’ll die on the trail.” There is freedom, somewhere out there. There is an end to dominion. Eve did not find it, but maybe her daughters will.