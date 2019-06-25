White Mom’s Burden

Donald Trump has seized on human trafficking far more dramatically than any of his predecessors. Days after his inauguration, he claimed that “sophisticated” human trafficking networks were bringing “a significant increase in violent crime.” By that April, he was lying regularly about an “epidemic” at the southern border that only he could end. Trump’s lies had a deeper political purpose: They lent his “big, beautiful wall” a humanitarian gloss, while stirring up racist panic about immigrants from Mexico and Central America, who, Trump says, use “blue tape” to gag women and girls, “tying up their hands behind their back and even their legs”—a disturbing, baseless detail Trump mentions frequently (at least ten times in one month earlier this year, according to The Washington Post). Less fetishized forms of trafficking—in which immigrants are forced into domestic or agricultural work—went largely ignored by his administration, which also denied a record number of protective visas to immigrant victims. Trump instead imagines immigrants as criminals encroaching on the American border and on American women. “Traffickers,” he says, not his own violent decrees, are to blame for the cries of children in cages.

Trump’s spin on the issue is not unique; in fact, it’s not far from the norm. Those who claim to combat human trafficking are often caricatured as anti-sex feminists or religious right crusaders. But as sociologist Elizabeth Bernstein argues in her recent book Brokered Subjects: Sex, Trafficking, and the Politics of Freedom, these seemingly disparate groups are both bending the language of human rights to serve carceral and corporate mandates. For these groups, “fighting trafficking” means more policing and surveillance, along with greater opportunities for them to cash in on the crackdowns. Their tales of tough cops and big business saving good girls from bad immigrants are a script Trump can run with, depicting a rampant trafficking epidemic as part of a more grandiose story of an America under threat and how he will rescue her. By the time McCain went on the record opposing his wall this April, it didn’t matter: Militias were already loose in the Sonoran Desert, searching in vain for all the child “sex slaves” they’d heard about on the internet.

The roots of America’s fight against human trafficking go back to the Clinton administration, when right-wing think tankers courted women’s rights groups to make it a national issue. In 2003, George W. Bush took the fight a step further, declaring a global war on human trafficking. McCain was only one of many prominent women—from Swanee Hunt, a Texas oil heiress whom Bill Clinton made the ambassador to Austria, to Linda Smith, a former congresswoman from Washington’s 3rd District beloved by the religious right—to seize upon trafficking as a way to extend their brands to humanitarian intervention. So when Trump was searching for an ambassador-at-large to combat human trafficking, he had plenty of choices (he was even said to have considered McCain). Ultimately, however, he chose to rely on a woman much closer to home.

Like McCain, Ivanka Trump has perfected motherly concern on the world’s stage, building her #WomenWhoWork brand with all the precision of a Pinterest algorithm. One of the first meetings she hosted at the White House to discuss human trafficking included a who’s who from across the political spectrum and business world: a few members of Congress, a former Koch operative, evangelical brothel raiders, a former Republican congresswoman turned Google lobbyist, and a longtime feminist anti-porn activist. Ivanka Trump wore periwinkle blue. The name tag indicating her title was left blank, something the press took as an acknowledgement, however unintended, that she lacks any official role.

Human trafficking, she announced before the press was escorted out, is “a major priority for the administration.” It is also a win-win for Trump: Such photo-ops burnish Ivanka’s credentials as a champion of women while also ensuring she can still pass comfortably among the Lady CEO and World Bank sets—and both images help distract attention from the stories of real estate fraud and labor abuse that more typically follow her name.