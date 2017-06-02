Ivanka Trump’s Political Brand Is Dead

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue on which you disagree with,” she told CBS’ Gayle King in April. “Other times, it is quietly and directly and candidly. So where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact.”

Now that Ivanka’s father has announced he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, and has taken steps toward allowing all employers to deny contraceptive coverage for their female employees, my unfounded hope is that she will either realize that the jig is up, and stop pretending she ever cared about these issues; or acknowledge that she’s a massive, world historical failure in public life, and stop trying to convince people otherwise.

Either of these outcomes would at least spare people the constant indignity of having their intelligence insulted. But the truth of the matter is clear, and explains why Ivanka’s not going to stop, and why credulous stories about her private struggle will appear every time her father’s administration offends the world: Ivanka isn’t a failure, but a swindler of global proportions who has supplemented her preposterous fortune by pretending—in a not particularly convincing way—to play an inside game she really has no interest in.

I am told the pressure on @POTUS from Ivanka to stay in Paris has been intense. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017

Here’s something reporters who get leaks from Ivanka, or from friends of her, ought to consider: We have been told, quite credibly over the years, that Ivanka Trump has always craved her father’s admiration.



“It’s not unusual for a 6-year-old child to see her father as perfect, the measure of a man,” New York magazine’s Caitlin Flanagan observed recently. “What is unusual is for those sentiments to withstand adolescence, young adulthood, independence, and the beginning of married and family life…. What we have in this embattled, increasingly embittered, and endlessly resourceful First Daughter is someone who made a pact with herself long ago that she would never, ever, lose her father’s attention.”