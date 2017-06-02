Ivanka Trump’s Political Brand Is Dead

So without putting anything on the line for the environment in any symbolic or material way, she reaps reputational benefits from reports claiming she “wants to make climate change … one of her signature issues.” Without publicly denouncing her father’s plan to undo Obama-era LGBT protections, anonymous sources credit her with changing his mind. And without committing outright to the cause of gender equality, she derives the assumption that someone who supports Women Who Work™ must also support readily available contraception, so that fewer women see their careers derailed by unplanned pregnancies.

To those who say her support for her father’s bigoted political career makes her “complicit” in his wrongdoing, and belies a transparent, image-oriented, profit-seeking ruse, Ivanka Trump pleads for leniency.

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue on which you disagree with,” she told CBS’ Gayle King in April. “Other times, it is quietly and directly and candidly. So where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact.”