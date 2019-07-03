Democratic Rot and the Origins of American Conspiracism

Yet, like redemption theory, Pizzagate was believable to some people because large-scale abuses and high-level cover-ups actually do happen. The events of the next year only confirmed this, when Harvey Weinstein was publicly outed as a serial predator whose decades of abuse were enabled by a network of associates. (“Is Pizzagate all still fake?” one speaker at the rally Merlan attended triumphantly asked in the wake of the Weinstein revelations.) Crank ideas, in other words, are often the proverbial stopped clocks, and conspiracy theories tend to gesture toward very real inequalities and abuses of power. “Anyone who tells you we can always easily distinguish fictitious plots from real ones,” Merlan writes, “probably hasn’t read very much history.”

This doesn’t make conspiracy theories any less dangerous. Paranoid delusions provide the underpinnings of various extremist predilections and serve to encourage attacks on vulnerable groups. The far right has, for instance, despicably accused the victims of Sandy Hook and other mass shootings of being paid “crisis actors” dispatched by the government as part of an elaborate scheme to confiscate citizens’ guns; those accusations, spread via publications such as Infowars, have made the grieving families targets of vicious harassment. (Seth Rich’s family also has endured constant threats and abuse.) The mass murderers Anders Breivik, Dylann Roof, and the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers each subscribed to a number of racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The foundations of several of today’s most noxious conspiracy theories were decades—even centuries—in the making. One early American conspiracy theory, propagated by religious officials in New England during the late eighteenth century, held that the Illuminati had orchestrated the French Revolution and were planning to import Jacobinism to the United States. The New England ministers’ sermons against the Illuminati, which warned of their impending threat to an American “way of life,” helped set the blueprint for the next several eras of American conspiracism. (To this day, the short-lived Bavarian secret society remains a preoccupation of British conspiracy theorist David Icke, who contends that its members are giant lizards.)

By the beginning of the twentieth century, the fear of a surreptitious foreign influence on the American way of life had fused with anti-Semitism to form the backbone of many modern-day conspiracy theories: the idea of a “hidden hand” or secret government made up of Jews that pulls the strings behind the scenes of national governments and other institutions. The longstanding belief that the Rothschild family controls every bank in the world is one such conspiracy theory descended from the “hidden hand” theory; the idea that there exists a supra-national body bent on authoritarian global rule, often called the New World Order, is another. As Conspiracies of Conspiracies painstakingly demonstrates, this strand of anti-Semitism birthed, among other twentieth-century conspiracy theories, the belief that Jews had engineered the Russian Revolution, the New Deal, and the civil rights movement as part of an international communist conspiracy. (There’s still no satisfying answer to how Jews managed to become both omnipotent international financiers—the ur-capitalists—and Bolsheviks.)

Conspiracy theories, both anti-Semitic and otherwise, tend to wax and wane with periods of social upheaval. During the 1930s, Konda writes, the “worldwide economic depression, the rise of fascism, and the dramatic political shift into the New Deal” spawned a host of hidden hand conspiracy theories, including the contention that FDR was a secret Jew, and that hundreds of thousands of Jewish communists were planning to enter the United States via the Mexico border to “rape every woman and child that is left unprotected.” Similarly, the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, followed by bombshell reports of government abuses in the 1970s, fostered a deep distrust of authority. That period saw conspiracy theories about John F. Kennedy’s assassination, moon landing denialism, and fears of a fictitious “King Alfred Plan,” a CIA plot to round up African Americans and send them to concentration camps in the event of race riots.

Nearly every period of turmoil in American history has generated its own host of conspiracy theories. Is conspiracism in the Trump era really more widespread than it was in the 1920s, when Henry Ford printed and distributed 500,000 copies of the anti-Semitic tract Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, or during the McCarthy era, when hundreds were imprisoned and thousands more fired from their jobs or blacklisted on suspicion of harboring communist sympathies? Does the proliferation of 4chan threads dedicated to proving Hillary Clinton’s involvement in a secret pedophilia ring signal a significant departure from the Satanic panic of the 1980s, when the media and the public alike became convinced that preschool teachers were sexually abusing toddlers as part of underground Satanic rituals? The problem with making an exhaustive catalog of the craziest theories entertained by Americans over the last 200 years is that today’s almost seem to pale by comparison.

Extinguishing conspiratorial tendencies that plainly surface again and again will require more than just the public’s awareness that those tendencies exist. This is where short-term solutions to righting “post-truth” notions often falter. The media’s rigorous fact-checking of politicians’ statements does help sometimes, but its effects do not tend to last. Public trust in both the federal government and the media is now at a record low, which means that news campaigns designed to correct falsehoods, like The Washington Post’s Pinocchio system, are likely to have diminishing returns. And as Scientific American recently reported, the collapse of local newspapers has exacerbated political polarization, as citizens increasingly rely on national coverage, which prioritizes partisan talking heads and emphasizes political differences.

A vast number of conspiracy theories hinge on the existence of a subjugated yet honorable “people” against a corrupt and scheming “elite,” and, as it happens, so does populism. That conspiracism and populism are often found together probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to Donald Trump’s supporters in any detail. But it does suggest that fighting conspiracy theories will mean understanding and taking seriously the causes of the rise of populism in the United States and Europe over the last few years. Addressing the conditions that enable conspiracism, rather than the content of the conspiracism itself, points the way toward quashing it. In Merlan’s view, real and permanent solutions will include “genuinely representative elections, better education in science and media literacy, a less moneyed system of democracy, true and permanent government transparency.”

A March 2019 report from the Pew Research Center revealed that the majority of Americans now believe that their living conditions will continue to decline over the next three decades, including a widening gap between the rich and poor; the ongoing erosion of stable, well-paying work; and increasing political animosity. A large portion of the public foresees a weaker economy, more expensive health care, environmental degradation, and a difficult old age. Such prospects don’t bode well for the future of factuality.

“Conspiracy theories are for losers,” the political scientists Joseph Uscinski and Joseph Parent once wrote. They meant literal losers: people who have lost elections and culture wars, but also jobs, homes, and economic prospects. Without a serious political and economic realignment in the next few years, that group will only include more and more of us.