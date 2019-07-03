Democratic Rot and the Origins of American Conspiracism

It would be easy to see this deluge of misinformation, half-truths, and outright fabrication as an exclusive product of the Trump era. After all, the new president and his administration fanned the flames of conspiracism and mistrust by railing against “fake news” and recharacterizing their own dubious propaganda as “alternative facts.” Yet today’s climate of paranoia has much deeper roots. In her book Republic of Lies, the investigative journalist Anna Merlan uncovers the origins of several modern conspiracies, ranging from the frenzy around Pizzagate to the belief that the CIA deliberately created and spread aids among African Americans. Meanwhile, political scientist Thomas Milan Konda’s book, Conspiracies of Conspiracies, maps out a family tree of the sprawling, frequently anti-Semitic theories that the United States has nurtured stretching back to the eighteenth century.

What emerges from both books is a pattern: Conspiracism surfaces in sync with the ups and downs of a nation, taking root in its excesses and its crises, and flourishing particularly among groups who feel economically or politically marginalized. People end up susceptible to outlandish ideas not because they’re inordinately foolish or ill-intentioned, but because they’re living in times of enormous socioeconomic instability and political discord. Put another way, conspiracy theories aren’t eroding democracy so much as they signal that a democracy is already decaying. Combating them effectively has less to do with sounding the alarm than with taking up a broader fight for economic equality and for robust, democratic social institutions.

For the uninitiated, Merlan’s book is a riveting tour through the tangles of some of the most prominent conspiracy theories in circulation today. Blending first-person reporting from a variety of conspiracist gatherings with a measured survey of the existing research on conspiracy theories, she explores why and how demonstrably untrue ideas germinate. Behind each quack theory she finds groups of people who feel powerless or alienated in some significant way. “Conspiracy theories tend to flourish especially at times of rapid social change,” Merlan notes. Such theories, far-fetched though they may seem, often “outline a path to a better life and provide hope for the future.”