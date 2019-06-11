All Over the Map

Jared Diamond is back, now with the final installment of what his publisher describes as his “monumental trilogy.” Where Collapse explored places that failed, the new volume, Upheaval, asks about those that survived. It takes Diamond far from the sorts of societies where he’s felt most alive: the closed-off tribes, the “Stone Age” peoples. Upheaval examines such large countries as the United States, Finland, Japan, and Chile, and mainly in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Through them, Diamond hopes to show how nations have made it through destabilizing crises. But what we see instead is how poorly suited his approach—honed on nonindustrial and isolated societies—is for large, connected ones in an age of globalization.

If Yali inspired Guns, Germs, and Steel, the inspiration for Upheaval was Diamond’s wife, Marie Cohen, a clinical psychologist. Her work at a community mental health center in the first year of their marriage acquainted Diamond with factors that therapists have identified to predict whether a patient will prevail in a crisis. Diamond selects a dozen: acknowledging the crisis, accepting responsibility, defining the problem, getting help, having patience, and so on. The same twelve variables, he argues, can be applied with slight modification to nations. Examining seven cases, Diamond sets out to show how his factors account for countries’ ability to weather tumult.

Twelve variables, seven cases—this is the language of scientific history, the approach Diamond has long championed. A centerpiece of Collapse was his study of the effects of nine variables (such as temperature, moisture, and airborne volcanic ash) on island societies’ survival. Though Diamond’s high-velocity romps through history often vex specialists, this one earned him “high marks” from Patrick Kirch, a distinguished archaeologist of Oceania. Diamond had designed his study carefully. Nine variables were a lot, he acknowledged, so it “would have been utterly impossible to evaluate them without a large database and without the use of statistics.” He and his fellow researcher, Barry Rolett, began with the hunch that Rapa Nui’s storied collapse was environmentally caused. But without their careful statistical analyses of 80 other islands and similar locales, Diamond wrote, that guess “could not have been accepted.”