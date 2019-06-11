A Farewell to Arms Deals

A reckoning with the Trump era also requires a reckoning with the amount of power that Congress has ceded to the executive branch over the past half-century. It’s the thread that connects most every major showdown Trump instigates, from the Muslim-targeted travel ban one week after he took office through his tariff threats with Mexico last week. Democratic presidential candidates, as they compete for policy supremacy, ought to craft solutions to this aggressive growth of executive power. On the matter of foreign arms sales, one of them already has.

Pompeo cited the Arms Export Control Act to justify the administration’s move, which includes a provision that allows the president to bypass congressional review if his administration determines that “an emergency exists which requires the proposed sale in the national security interest of the United States.” What’s striking is how perfunctory the restrictions are in the first place: If Congress wants to block a particular arms sale, lawmakers would need to pass a resolution of disapproval by a two-thirds majority in both chambers to overcome the president’s likely veto.

Traditional Washington comity largely obscured this weakness, since the White House would typically limit or scrap an arms deal if faced with enough congressional criticism. In the hands of a president with an iron grip on one party and nothing but contempt for the other, it’s more of a blank check than a meaningful one. The raft of moribund Cold War–era laws that give the president emergency powers in certain circumstances, coupled with Trump’s extraordinarily broad definition of when they can be invoked, and the Supreme Court’s supine deference to those interpretations, has been a disastrous recipe for American governance.