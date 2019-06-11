A Farewell to Arms Deals

If there’s one thing at which the Trump administration excels, it’s finding arcane provisions in federal law to implement its policy vision. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced last month that the U.S. would use emergency powers to bypass Congress on 22 arms deals with the Saudi government and other neighboring Arab states. “We presented some of these sales almost 18 months ago to Congress, but it has failed to act,” he wrote on Twitter. “The U.S. is, and must remain, a reliable security partner in the Gulf and to our allies around the world. It’s fundamental to our national security.”

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy and Indiana Republican Todd Young, said on Sunday that they would introduce congressional resolutions to block a slate of U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The move reflects a growing unease on Capitol Hill with the Trump administration’s close relationship with Riyadh, as well as concerns about U.S. involvement in the kingdom’s destructive war in Yemen. Like so many other disputes in the Trump era, the clash also underscores the imbalance of power in Washington—one that long predates the sitting president.

A reckoning with the Trump era also requires a reckoning with the amount of power that Congress has ceded to the executive branch over the past half-century. It’s the thread that connects most every major showdown Trump instigates, from the Muslim-targeted travel ban one week after he took office through his tariff threats with Mexico last week. Democratic presidential candidates, as they compete for policy supremacy, ought to craft solutions to this aggressive growth of executive power. On the matter of foreign arms sales, one of them already has.

Pompeo cited the Arms Export Control Act to justify the administration’s move, which includes a provision that allows the president to bypass congressional review if his administration determines that “an emergency exists which requires the proposed sale in the national security interest of the United States.” What’s striking is how perfunctory the restrictions are in the first place: If Congress wants to block a particular arms sale, lawmakers would need to pass a resolution of disapproval by a two-thirds majority in both chambers to overcome the president’s likely veto.