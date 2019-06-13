And the most potentially disastrous product of this unholy alliance would be a vigilante state empowered to apprehend and detain designated enemies of the state—in Trump’s case, undocumented immigrants—at its virtual whim. This might sound like alarmist hyperbole cribbed from an episode of Black Mirror or The X-Files, but the simple truth is that all of the legal authority for a United States president to order federal law enforcement, or even the military, to arrest and detain non-citizens is already written up. It exists, even if nowhere else, in the sheaf of emergency legal orders to be signed by the acting president in the wake of a nuclear war or other national emergency.

Rounding up non-citizens is among the very first things a post-disaster government was expected to need to do after such an event. And there is no doubt that today’s federal government needs no paper forms to gather information on who lives where; the National Security Agency and other data-defense entities are widely and credibly believed to have unimaginable amounts of vital information about, well, everyone.

So: What, exactly, is a federal emergency? Contingency planning has historically been drawn up around the unspoken assumption that the emergency was a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union. That one is obvious. The real question, the one that has no simple answer, is what else counts as an emergency.