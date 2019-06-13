Enemy of the State

....call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Needless to say, foreign dirt wouldn’t come from Norway or other stable democratic allies like Ireland, France, and England. It would come from corrupt authoritarian regimes that want to manipulate American democracy for their own ends. In 2016, the Russian government favored Trump because he appeared open to relieving U.S. sanctions on the country. What if Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf monarchies try to repay Trump’s support as president by meddling in 2020? (The United Arab Emirates, which has close ties with the White House, reportedly targets dissidents, foreign news outlets, and rival states with cyberattacks.) What if Chinese leaders try to push the election in his opponents’ favor, in hopes of ending the trade war?

Trump and his allies have long sought to normalize their contacts with Russian intermediaries last time. (Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and an influential White House courtier, also recently refused to say he’d alert the FBI to potential meddling.) And the Republican Party writ large has largely enabled it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking the Senate from considering any bills that would bolster election security for next year, when he, too, is up for reelection. Ideally, American leaders would set aside their partisan differences to protect the democratic system from foreign meddling. Those higher aspirations are no match for McConnell’s unstinting hyper-partisanship.

A basic principle in a democratic society is that elected leaders act in the people’s best interest. There’s also an inherent obligation to serve no one else. When they serve their party, we call it partisanship. When they serve themselves, we call it corruption. When they serve their family, we call it nepotism. When they serve a foreign government, we call it treason.