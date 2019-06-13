Enemy of the State

“It’s not an interference,” Trump said. “They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI. If I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody come up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research. ‘Oh, let’s call the FBI.’ The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. But you go and talk honestly to congressmen, they all do it, they always have. And that’s the way it is.”

Trump effectively is inviting foreign governments (again) to interfere in the American democratic process for his personal gain. He’s welcoming cyberattacks on elected officials and candidates by authoritarian regimes hoping to curry favor with the Trump administration. It’s a violation of his constitutional duty to protect the country from foreign adversaries and enforce its laws. It’s also an impeachable offense, and yet, there will almost certainly be no consequences for it.

Trump’s defenders might spin his remarks by noting that he’s still open to contacting the FBI. That would be misleading on two counts. First, it doesn’t accurately convey the spirit of his words. Note that while Trump leaves the door open to contacting the FBI if it happens, he’s equivocal and dissembling at best. (In the same interview, he flatly said that FBI Director Chris Wray was “wrong” for insisting that campaigns report foreign meddling to the Bureau.) When it comes to using dirt from foreign powers, however, he’s far more certain and defensive about the idea.

As his remarks made news on Thursday morning, Trump waved away the criticism:

....call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Needless to say, foreign dirt wouldn’t come from Norway or other stable democratic allies like Ireland, France, and England. It would come from corrupt authoritarian regimes that want to manipulate American democracy for their own ends. In 2016, the Russian government favored Trump because he appeared open to relieving U.S. sanctions on the country. What if Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf monarchies try to repay Trump’s support as president by meddling in 2020? (The United Arab Emirates, which has close ties with the White House, reportedly targets dissidents, foreign news outlets, and rival states with cyberattacks.) What if Chinese leaders try to push the election in his opponents’ favor, in hopes of ending the trade war?