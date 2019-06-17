“It’s High Time This Whole Matter Get Revisited”

[Richardson] had to deal really with three parties: (1) the vice president and the vice president’s counsel; (2) the U.S. attorney and assistant U.S. attorneys in Baltimore; and (3) under the circumstances, the Nixon White House, including White House Counsel Fred Buzhardt and others. The situation was such that the vice president was capable of arguing, and did argue, that he should not be subject to criminal process, but only to impeachment. The prosecutors in Baltimore, like good prosecutors anywhere, felt that with Agnew’s poor character and with the record before them of his potentially criminal acts, he ought to be put in jail, like current circumstances where Pelosi, for better or for worse, says Trump ought to go to jail.

And then the White House had issues either way. They thought a criminal prosecution of the vice president would be a potentially adverse outcome, raising the inference that Nixon was subject to criminal prosecution. Conversely, they were worried that if an impeachment proceeding were to begin on the Hill with respect to the vice president, it would add opportunity and impetus for those in the House who were already suggesting that [for Nixon] in light of Watergate.

So, that was the lay of the land. The assistant attorney general in charge of the Office of Legal Counsel was really not in the loop to see the whole matter of Agnew being under criminal investigation. It was a deep secret known only to the U.S. attorney in Baltimore, Richardson, myself, and one or two other aides. But Robert Dixon, the assistant attorney general, had no idea until it broke in the newspaper in August. He would not have had any idea that this was going on.