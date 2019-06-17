House Leadership Is Looking Flakey

The dynamic at play is fairly clear. Pelosi and House leadership are trying to throw a bone to the rising number of pro-impeachment Democrats in the caucus by escalating their anti-Trump rhetoric. But their strategy remains the same as it was when they retook power in January: Turn up the heat slowly and don’t do anything likely to risk a 2020 presidential victory. But as their rhetoric escalates, Pelosi and Jeffries sound increasingly feeble and insincere, less like the leaders of a party with a clear majority and growing momentum, and more like Jeff Flake.



There are significant and obvious differences, of course. Flake, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate from 2013 until this January, approached Trump from the free-market right. He titled his anti-Trump quasi-manifesto Conscience of A Conservative, copying fellow Arizonan and Senate alum Barry Goldwater. While Flake, a devout Mormon, was concerned about Trump’s lack of a moral compass and generally appalling behavior, he was also mourning the loss of a more austerity-focused Republican Party—one that made more of an effort to disguise its racism, and was dogmatically committed to free trade, tax cuts for the rich, and the rapid defunding of the social safety net.



Flake’s Conscience of a Conservative was written in secret—its existence was not known until shortly before it was published—and released in August of 2017. It represented a coming out of sorts for Flake, who quickly assumed what was left of the “Never Trump” mantle. “We pretended that the emperor wasn’t naked,” he writes about his fellow Republicans in the book. “Even worse: We checked our critical faculties at the door and pretended that the emperor was making sense.” It is, at its best, a self-excoriation and a bitter reflection on how electoral politics can lead to Faustian bargains that erode one’s moral character and good sense. Its perceived audience was also notable. The big problem with the Never Trump movement was that it largely only talked to itself; sealed off from real-world fights, it was a callow, egocentric, and weak-willed attempt to resist Trump’s rise. Flake’s book, at least, was ostensibly aimed at his colleagues in the Senate. “This guy is pretty nuts,” the argument went. “We should probably do something about it.”