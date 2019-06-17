House Leadership Is Looking Flakey

House Democrats—and just about everyone else—were rightfully disturbed by President Donald Trump’s admission earlier this week that he would once again accept “foreign dirt” in the 2020 contest. Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that “Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night…. He has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical but he doesn’t even realize it.” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, recognized by many as Pelosi’s heir apparent, went even further. He told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that “accepting assistance from a hostile foreign power like Russia is treasonous behavior.”

Appalling, unethical, treasonous. These are serious charges. But Pelosi and Jeffries have developed a kind of bait-and-switch. They make a bombastic claim, and then back away from it. Immediately after calling the president “appalling” and “unethical,” Pelosi continued, “However, what we want to do is have a methodical approach to the path we’re on and this will be included in that. But not any one issue is going to trigger, oh now we’re going to go do this.” Jeffries, meanwhile, told Ruhle that the House was doing everything it could to hold the president accountable. “I think we have to move forward and stay the course in terms of following the facts, applying the law, and being guided by the United States Constitution,” he said, touting recent, incremental court victories.



The dynamic at play is fairly clear. Pelosi and House leadership are trying to throw a bone to the rising number of pro-impeachment Democrats in the caucus by escalating their anti-Trump rhetoric. But their strategy remains the same as it was when they retook power in January: Turn up the heat slowly and don’t do anything likely to risk a 2020 presidential victory. But as their rhetoric escalates, Pelosi and Jeffries sound increasingly feeble and insincere, less like the leaders of a party with a clear majority and growing momentum, and more like Jeff Flake.



There are significant and obvious differences, of course. Flake, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate from 2013 until this January, approached Trump from the free-market right. He titled his anti-Trump quasi-manifesto Conscience of A Conservative, copying fellow Arizonan and Senate alum Barry Goldwater. While Flake, a devout Mormon, was concerned about Trump’s lack of a moral compass and generally appalling behavior, he was also mourning the loss of a more austerity-focused Republican Party—one that made more of an effort to disguise its racism, and was dogmatically committed to free trade, tax cuts for the rich, and the rapid defunding of the social safety net.

