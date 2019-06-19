An Administration Run by Temp Workers

How did the president evade the Senate? According to Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, Trump first appointed Cuccinelli to USCIS as the agency’s “principal deputy director,” a post that apparently did not previously exist. Since federal law does not specify which official in the agency was the “first assistant,” Trump was then able to name Cuccinelli to the acting directorship. “In other words, through nothing other than internal administrative reshuffling,” Vladeck wrote, “the Trump administration was able to bootstrap Cuccinelli into the role of acting director, even though, until today, he had never held any position in the federal government.”

The problem is particularly acute under Trump because there are so many vacancies to fill. The White House purged Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and other top DHS officials in April, leaving it with almost no permanent, Senate-confirmed leaders. The acting secretary, Kevin McAleenan, is technically the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Acting leaders currently run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, and more.

Key Trump admin. vacancies with acting leaders:



Acting Defense secretary

Acting DHS secretary

Acting UN ambassador

Acting SBA administrator

Acting chief of staff

Acting FEMA director

Acting ICE director

Acting USCIS director

Acting FAA administrator https://t.co/VryNVynCHl — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2019

There are multiple benefits to this system for Trump. It spares him the political risk of contentious confirmation battles with senators, especially in areas like immigration and trade where there are dissenters in the Republican ranks. It allows him to install subordinates who would not get Senate approval, giving him pliant department heads to enact his most contentious policies. And, most importantly, a permanent office-holder is better positioned to push back against his demands, whereas temporary appointees can be easily reshuffled depending on his whims. “I sort of like ‘acting,’” Trump remarked in January. “It gives me more flexibility.”

The Constitution’s framers saw the danger in letting the president staff the executive branch without oversight and gave the Senate the power to advise and consent to nominations. But the FVRA short-circuits this process. Generally speaking, it allows the president to name an acting replacement if a Senate-confirmed official “dies, resigns, or is otherwise unable to perform the functions and duties of the office.” There are limits, including a restriction that an acting head can only serve for 210 days, but there are also exceptions that can extend that length of time.

Trump’s abuse of the FVRA to avoid political and senatorial hurdles shows how that system can be abused. In April, Vladeck proposed three solutions to the problem. First, he wrote, the time limit for acting officials should be reduced from 210 days to 60 days. Second, to prevent presidents from elevating just about anyone to leadership posts, Congress should explicitly define who counts as the “first assistant” in every federal agency, so that loophole can’t be exploited as it was for Cuccinelli. Finally, Vladeck argued, Congress should limit the job duties that an acting official can perform to reduce the likelihood of abuse.