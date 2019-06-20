America, We Need to Talk

Intentionally held to coincide with Juneteenth—a commemoration of the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas—the hearing’s aims were modest. Representative Steve Cohen, Chair of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties, opened the session by stating that the bill was “an important step in finding effective, long-term solutions to [problems] that can trace their origins to our nation’s shameful history of slavery and anti-black racism.”



And, with some predictable exceptions, what Cohen gaveled in was the kind of conversation H.R. 40 is designed to encourage. Coates, whose 2014 Atlantic cover story “The Case for Reparations” helped bring the issue back into the mainstream, framed reparations as necessary, if not obligatory. “We honor treaties that date back some 200 years, despite no one being alive who signed those treaties. Many of us would love to be taxed for the things we are solely and individually responsible for. But we are American citizens, and thus bound to a collective enterprise that extends beyond our individual and personal reach,” he said. Coates was likely anticipating many of the arguments that Republican representatives and their guests—Quillette writer Coleman Hughes and former NFL safety Burgess Owens—would make over the course of the hearing.



Channeling his inner Thomas Paine in his opening statement, Coates implored the committee to “reject fair-weather patriotism, to say that this nation is both its credits and debits.” The case for reparations, according to Coates, is a case for acknowledging a healing truth, noting that “if Thomas Jefferson matters, so does Sally Hemings. That if D-Day matters, so does Black Wall Street. That if Valley Forge matters, so does Fort Pillow. Because the question really is not whether we’ll be tied to the somethings of our past, but whether we are courageous enough to be tied to the whole of them.”



It’s a strong argument for H.R. 40 and for reparations, but it also encourages the kind of discussion that took place in that hearing room—one focused on exposing, accepting, and eventually rectifying many of America’s greatest sins. As Biden’s comments Tuesday demonstrated, the issues here are not—as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissively said this week—something from “150 years ago.” Biden is a walking, talking, still-hoping-to-be-president reminder of how recently his segregationist colleagues served in the Senate. As many on the panel noted, redlining, attacks on voting rights, and police violence are all problems right now. Racism did not go away, as McConnell would have us believe, when the U.S. “elected a black president.”



“When zipcode determines what kind of school that you go to, when zipcode determines what kind of food you eat,” said economist Malveaux in the hearing, “these are the vestiges of enslavement that a lot of people don’t want to deal with.” The effects—on congressional policy and lived experience—are evident today. “The damages inflicted by enslavement and forced racial exclusionary policies,” said Glover, make some type of reparations “a moral, democratic, and economic imperative.”

