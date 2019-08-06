The New Ruins of the Melting Alps

Photographer Tomaso Clavorino has been traveling to Italy’s Alpine glaciers to ski since he was three years old. “It’s a place I know very well,” he told me over the phone. “It’s how I knew it was changing.”

About five or six years ago, he started noticing that small ski resorts were shutting down, and the big ones were getting more expensive. Artificial snow, once a last-ditch solution for an unlucky ski season, was starting to become common. And the people whom Clavorino used to see every year—whether they were tourists, or locals operating small businesses in the area—were slowly vanishing.

Seeking answers, the photographer started to speak with researchers across northern Italy. “They all said the same thing,” he said. “Climate change is affecting the Alps more harshly than other places.” While the planet as a whole has warmed about 1° Celsius because of greenhouse gas emissions, average temperatures the Alps have risen just under 2° Celsius. Since 1960—when the Alps first began to be exploited by ski-oriented tourism—the average snow season there has shortened by 38 days.

Because of this warming and other factors, there are now almost 200 abandoned ski resorts in the Italian Alps: cemeteries of steel cables, concrete, parking lots, abandoned hotels and deforested slopes. That number stands to rise. If greenhouse gas emissions continue unchecked, the Alps will lose 90 percent of their remaining glaciers by 2100, according to a recent study published in The Cryosphere.