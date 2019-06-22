John Bolton’s history as a hawk is well known, but the public is less aware of his manipulation of the national security state into achieving the outcomes he wants. Bolton is reported to have manipulated intelligence when he was in the George W. Bush administration on the issue of Cuban bioweapons. He was part of the team that built the intelligence case for war with Iraq, arguing that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. The Guardian has reported he even went so far, in 2002, as to force a Brazilian diplomat who had gotten Saddam Hussein to sign on to the Chemical Weapons Convention to leave his post, threatening his children (Bolton denied making the threat).

Now, Bolton has turned his eye toward war with Iran: The current escalatory steps sped up on May 5, when Bolton announced, based on unseen intelligence making such a step necessary, that a strike group was being sent to the region. He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seem to have been given unprecedented control over military preparations, despite falling nowhere in the official chain of command.

What is unclear is why Trump has kept Bolton around if he truly doesn’t want war with Iran—as it would seem, both from the false starts Thursday, and from the pains he has taken to distance himself from Bolton on various occasions, particularly in early May. He has had multiple opportunities to fire John Bolton, none bigger than when he blew up what President Trump thought would continue to be his diplomatic opening with North Korea. Bolton nearly derailed the Singapore summit by calling on North Korea to pursue a “Libya” model of disarmament, which the Kim regime associates with Muammar Gaddafi being overthrown and killed after he gave up his nuclear weapons. Bolton killed the Hanoi summit by ensuring President Trump communicated this directly to Kim Jong Un on a piece of paper. A year before, Bolton had written an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that President Trump should bomb and invade North Korea rather than give negotiation a chance.