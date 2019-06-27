Advocates Want Everyone Counted, No Matter the Fate of the Citizenship Question

If the current administration decides they have more time—and some have said printing could get pushed as late as October—the Supreme Court decision does not finally resolve the fate of the question. Trump officials could concoct a way to win the favor in the courts and seek an emergency ruling later this summer. With earlier decisions from the Roberts Court in Shelby County v. Holder and Citizens United v. FEC, it is hard to believe there couldn’t be a further battering of the safeguards of U.S. democracy. Permitting the politicization of the census will, in no uncertain terms, skew the next ten years of politics in Washington, D.C. and statehouses across the country—much in the same way GOP gerrymandering in the last redistricting cycle defined this past decade.

Right now, the findings of experts and lower courts hold sway over the claims of the Trump administration. The standard bearer of a political party hell-bent on restricting voting rights is not seriously hoping a citizenship question will help it strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA).

Indeed, as Federal District Court Judge Jesse Furman wrote earlier in the year, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the census, had “no apparent interest in promoting more robust enforcement of the VRA.” And, as reporter Ari Berman noted, the late GOP operative, Thomas Hofeller—who likely had a major role in the strategy behind the addition of the citizenship question—produced research which “concluded that [the citizenship question] would harm the minority groups that the VRA was designed to protect.”