The First Democratic Debate Failed The Planet

The entire first half of the debate passed without a single climate-related question. Some candidates did address it: In response to a question about the economy, Elizabeth Warren referred to a “worldwide need for green technology.” Washington Governor Jay Inslee mentioned the issue, too—understandable, given his campaign’s undivided focus on global warming.

But those candidates took it upon themselves to address climate change, pivoting away from other subjects brought up by the moderators. This, naturally, caught the eye of environmental reporters—and royally pissed off activists who have been pushing for a climate-focused debate.

We're an hour into tonight's #DemDebate and there's been no direct question on #climatechange.



That's despite the DNC pledging to make it a top issue in the debates after refusing to host a full debate on the issue. — Abby Smith (@AbbySmithDC) June 27, 2019

Dear @DNC,



We're 1 hour into the #DemDebate and there have been ZERO climate qs.



You told us things would be different than 2016.



You told us the climate crisis was a priority for you.



Enough with your lame excuses. Enough hiding behind locked doors.



Host a #ClimateDebate. pic.twitter.com/EtRvvdH8Kx — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 27, 2019

The climate-related questions that were finally asked of the candidates, well into the second hour of the debate, were dismal. The first was a softball from Rachel Maddow, who asked Inslee if his plan to solve climate change would save Miami. “Yes,” Inslee said, “by abolishing the filibuster”—a reference to the GOP’s intransigence on climate issues in the Senate. Beto O’Rourke was given an opportunity to rattle off some talking points about how we’re going to “free ourselves from our dependence on fossil fuels,” without being pressed on how we’re going to do that. Julian Castro was asked if the federal government should be responsible for rebuilding people’s houses after flooding, and Castro quickly changed the subject to the damage Hurricane Maria did to Puerto Rico. Congressman Tim Ryan was asked about whether America should have a carbon tax, and Ryan ... well, let’s just say he did not talk about a carbon tax. (He preferred a distinctly Trumpian position of carping about the “forgotten” working class communities in his home state of Ohio.)