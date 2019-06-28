Big Little Lies Gets Tough

When Big Little Lies finished its stunning first season, which ended with the murder of Perry at a school fundraiser, I wrote that it was the best show that we have about the blue ache at the edge of California, how it was really a Western about loneliness and isolation disguised as soapy housewife noir. That BLL is about what happens when people push all the way to the foamy frontiers searching for fulfillment, and how when they still don’t find it there, they have to manufacture it elsewhere: in infidelity, co-dependent twisted violent relationships, hubris, gossip, corruption, lies. The show was a perfect jewel box of wealth and secrets, gleaming with the lawlessness that comes with living in mansions up against big waves and thinking that consequences can’t apply to you.

At the end of the first season, the women closed ranks, telling themselves a story about Perry’s death that enabled them to grasp order in their lives. Sure, there was a victim but the dead man was a bad man; he was the outlaw, the abuser. None of the women told the police the true story—that Perry had been kicking Celeste’s head in on the pavement while the women tried to wrestle him off of her, and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz, the lone woman of color in the group) rushed ahead and shoved him from behind out of pure protective instinct. He cracked his head open on the pavement, but no one would have locked Bonnie up as a murderess, had the women come clean. But they chose instead to tell a truth that sounded smoother, that kept the gang together. You do these things out on the frontier.

Now, having seen four episodes of the second season, I am starting to see Big Little Lies as a different show about California. This is no longer a show about the ocean as a body of water that can gobble up your secrets, but as a natural force that will inevitably spit them back up at you with a vengeance when the tide rises. Whereas season one’s director Jean-Marc Vallée shot the Pacific waves buffeting craggy rocks with epic grandeur, the director of season two, Andrea Arnold, is less infatuated with the scenery. Arnold’s films, particularly Swimming Tank and American Honey, are primarily about teenagers living on the edges of poverty. She has an active distaste for opulence that comes through in her work; even her recent remake of Wuthering Heights was less about the romance of the English moors and more about the terror running underneath Bronte’s text. She was the ideal choice to helm a season that slowly dismantles everything the first season built.



Season two is about California as a site of destruction, or at least as a place where future destruction is always looming. The climate change discussion that permeates the third episode is part of this running theme. If season one of Big Little Lies was a modern-day noir, then the second season is The Day After Tomorrow transposed onto the Pacific Coast Highway. What happens, out there on the San Andreas fault, after the world is blown apart? How do you reconstitute yourself when everything you believe to be solid starts to shatter and evaporate? The second season of BLL is a reckoning. It sets out to explore what happens when the lies we tell about happy endings start to curdle. As Madeline says at the assembly, most endings fucking suck. There was no way, if Big Little Lies kept going, that it could remain wrapped in a bow.

There is a growing camp of television critics that believe that most prestige shows do not deserve a second season. They argue that most shows, especially those made in haste to feed the churning maw of streaming platforms, have just enough juice in them for one great run (if that). And yet, when a network has a bonafide hit, it doesn’t know when to press pause; it will keep milking a storyline until it becomes ridiculous if viewers continue to watch.