Andrew Yang is the most YOLO candidate ever.

"If you get the boot off peoples' throats," they will be more willing to focus on climate change, @AndrewYang says at the #DemDebate



Here's what you need to know about his plan for a 'Freedom Dividend' https://t.co/U0wwewImHU — Beth Ponsot (@bponsot) June 28, 2019

Would this actually work? Who knows! I mean, is it really the craziest thing in the world to think that if everyone had a little more financial cushion, more people would be OK with making some of the temporary financial sacrifices that will become necessary over the next 11 years to rapidly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels? If anything, it’s just as crazy as Joe Biden’s assertion that he can turn America’s entire vehicle fleet electric by the year 2030 without the help of Republicans. And hey, maybe if everyone had $12,000 more per year, they’d be willing to buy those electric cars. So, might as well try it, right? The human race only lives once, after all.