Biden’s Big Night Belonged to Others

That was, to some extent, by design. Biden stood like a wax figure on the stage—he was there to remind the audience of the way things were before Donald Trump was president. But the issues being talked about by the candidates—health care, racial justice, climate change—were not resolved while he was vice president. Far from it. The implicit argument of nearly all of the Democratic candidates, whatever tribe they belong to, is that the Obama administration didn’t go far enough and that much more is needed to create a just and equitable society.

For most of the debate, Biden just gestured backwards, clearly not expecting anyone to go in for the kill. But that changed when Kamala Harris took aim at his decades-long embrace of busing and other anti-civil rights efforts. It was brought up in the context of Biden’s recent comments about working with segregationist senators, but Harris took it further, in a few crucial directions. She made it clear that Biden played an active role in the backlash to the civil rights movement, and she made it clear that people—people like Kamala Harris—were personally affected by those decisions. Biden has always shrugged them off by arguing that it was for the greater good that he worked with monsters. But he couldn’t do that when Harris made it personal.

Kamala Harris challenged Joe Biden on his past opposition to busing #DemDebate https://t.co/V8YMVscO8x pic.twitter.com/XofFjyI1fn — TIME (@TIME) June 28, 2019

That attack was a body blow. Biden never recovered. He spent the first hour revisiting his Obama administration image, and the second stammering through answers. That only served to remind voters how little Biden has to say about the most important issues of the election: Climate change, immigration, economic concentration, civil rights, and voting reform. Biden had nothing of substance to say.



That was partly by design. But it’s also who Biden is as a politician. His tendency to coast—to seem somewhat above the fray—made him the perfect vice president in the social media age. It’s a disastrous inclination in a Democratic primary, though, and one that other candidates will exploit during every single debate.

But it has another side effect. Biden’s supporters want him to remind them of the good old days, when Obama was president and Donald Trump was just a reality TV star. Biden didn’t do that on Thursday night. He didn’t seem like he was going to return the country to 2008, but to 1978. If your biggest selling point is a triumphant march to the recent past, seeming like a limping vintage model is a big problem. It’s one that his voters—and his staff, who have already been in open rebellion—seem to have noticed.