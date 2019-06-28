Biden’s Big Night Belonged to Others

For most of the debate, Biden just gestured backwards, clearly not expecting anyone to go in for the kill. But that changed when Kamala Harris took aim at his decades-long opposition to busing and his embrace of other initiatives seen as antithetical to the advancement of civil rights. It was brought up in the context of Biden’s recent comments about working with segregationist senators, but Harris took it further, in a few crucial directions. She made it clear that Biden played an active role in the backlash to the civil rights movement, and she made it clear that people—people like Kamala Harris—were personally affected by those decisions. Biden has always shrugged them off by arguing that it was for the greater good that he worked with monsters. But he couldn’t do that when Harris made it personal.

Kamala Harris challenged Joe Biden on his past opposition to busing #DemDebate https://t.co/V8YMVscO8x pic.twitter.com/XofFjyI1fn — TIME (@TIME) June 28, 2019

That attack was a body blow. Biden never recovered. He spent the first hour revisiting his Obama administration image, and the second stammering through answers. That only served to remind voters how little Biden has to say about the most important issues of the election: Climate change, immigration, economic concentration, civil rights, and voting reform. Biden had nothing of substance to say.



That was partly by design. But it’s also who Biden is as a politician. His tendency to coast—to seem somewhat above the fray—made him the perfect vice president in the social media age. It’s a disastrous inclination in a Democratic primary, though, and one that other candidates will exploit during every single debate.