Can the Left Win YouTube?

All those obstacles pale in comparison to the structural handicaps imposed by YouTube’s toxic algorithm. Like all other videos uploaded to the streaming behemoth, leftist YouTube content is fed and watered by the algorithm’s click-bait logic. Although the algorithm is ever-changing, the creators most able to generate views, likes, comments, and subscriptions seem to be seen the most. As Lindsay Ellis noted, “YouTube’s algorithm rewards spontaneity, it rewards repetition, it rewards emotionality”—hallmarks of alt-right content, which stokes rage, fear, and disgust linked to bruised male ego and fear of declining white hegemony. LeftTube videos tend to use logical argumentation backed by research, nuance, absurdity, and arch humor—and while this style plays well within their base of support, it does not appear to provide the same shortcut to user engagement as the reactionary id of the right.

Furthermore, many LeftTubers are ambivalent about gaming the algorithm. Even the smaller creators try not to think about metrics too often. Though Angie’s mission is to make pagan, anarchist, and social ideas available to the masses, she resists the temptation to follow her metrics in part to avoid caving to the capitalist profit-driven ethos imposed by the platform. Though Saint expressed more interest in building a brand, he’s given up on parsing the inscrutable criteria of the algorithm. With a shrug, he noted that after it changed in November 2018, his Sky High video skyrocketed from 1,500 views to 300,000 views. (As of writing, it has been viewed over 440,000 times.)

LeftTube was an immune-system response to the depredations of racism, misogyny, and poverty.

Roczniak has the simplest motivation to ignore the metrics—he doesn’t care about his channel’s growth beyond financial security, and he already has a devoted set of patrons. While LeftTubers find capitalism flawed at best and broken at worst, none felt deep personal tension between their politics and their presence on YouTube, an arm of the corporate leviathan Google. All of the LeftTubers I interviewed rely on their YouTube channels as their main source of income, either through Patreon donations, account monetization allowing ads to appear in their videos, or both. Even Angie, who is on the fringe even by LeftTube’s standards, observed, “There’s this sort of liberal idea that anti-capitalism is a lifestyle choice. It’s not. It’s a stance on the incompetence of the economic system. I have a Patreon so I can pay rent and eat and live and not die.”