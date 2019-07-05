Midsommar Is a Nightmare in Broad Daylight

To say more about what follows would be to ruin the plot. Suffice to say that the tribe is preparing for a traditional northern European-style fertility festival, complete with a girl crowned the May Queen. Because all this is framed by the movie’s tragic overture, Dani’s unresolved pain becomes intertwined with the strange proceedings. Amid all this confusing stimulus she tries to simply keep going, one foot in front of the other, day by day. But under the vicious glare of the Scandinavian sun something seems to shake loose inside Dani, as if she has some special affinity with the ritual magic of Pelle’s tribe. As the fertility rites begin to pick up pace, the relationships between the American tourists start to shift. Something, or someone, is about to change.

Midsommar is almost two movies: a beautifully realized piece of unusual cinema, and a rush-job that needed more time to have its edges knocked off. Among the movie’s strengths are its glaring yet muted color palette, which thrums with pale shades of yellow and blue—a callback to the low-fi Technicolor of vintage horror flicks like Black Narcissus (1947). The cinematography is daring: As the American tourists drive towards the tribe’s land, for example, a truly impressive orbital shot begins by following their car from behind, before rising up into the air and over the vehicle until we are watching it driving towards us—upside down. Aster’s vision takes on a kind of monstrous pageantry, as if the camera itself has malign intentions.

The problems lie in Midsommar’s inconsistencies. The film is clearly supposed to be set in late June, during the summer solstice. This is perfectly fine, except for the fact that spring rites like maypole-dancing (a real traditional dance in which girls prance around a large, decorated pole) take place in May, which is why they have that name. Midsommar wants to be set in two different months at once, which is impossible and compromises the internal logic of the tribe’s theology.

Will Poulter as Mark. Merie Weismiller Wallace, Courtesy of A24

Spoilers also abound in Midsommar, in the form of runes. Runes once formed a real alphabet used in northern Europe, prior to the arrival of the Latin alphabet. Plenty of modern people know what they mean from their presence in occult practices (like casting runes to predict the future) and on medieval stones that still stand today. Runes are all over Midsommar: embroidered on clothes, hanging on their maypole structure, painted on the walls. They form a lovely bit of world-building, and successfully convey the choking effect of superstition on small communities. In addition to being very pretty (you can see a rune to the left of Mark’s head in the image above), they lend poetry to the movie’s scenery, like the two that appear on the maypole: fehu, which symbolizes wealth, and raido, which means a journey. “Success-journey” is a good runic translation for a maypole dance, since the girls have to travel around it to generate good luck.

The spoilers come when the symbols literally inform the reader what is about to happen next. If I told you what the rune sewn onto Christian’s tunic means, it would give away the entire plot—it’s the name of a mythical Scandinavian god who meets a very specific fate. A mysterious barn is inscribed all over with the Gar rune, a powerful symbol designating—something that also would give away the plot. So the runes end up working more as blatant signposts than hints. There are some lovely invented symbols in the movie, part of the tribe’s religious language, “Affekt.” Those symbols could have been expanded, circumventing the crude use of actual runes.