Midsommar Is a Nightmare in Broad Daylight

The spoilers come when the symbols literally inform the reader what is about to happen next. If I told you what the rune sewn onto Christian’s tunic means, it would give away the entire plot—it’s the name of a mythical Scandinavian god who meets a very specific fate. A mysterious barn is inscribed all over with the Gar rune, a powerful symbol designating—something that also would give away the plot. So the runes end up working more as blatant signposts than hints. There are some lovely invented symbols in the movie, part of the tribe’s religious language, “Affekt.” Those symbols could have been expanded, circumventing the crude use of actual runes.

The reason these little missteps matter is that they show that Midsommar was rushed, and could have benefited from just a little more thought. According to an interview Aster gave to Emily Yoshida of Vulture, Hereditary and Midsommar were filmed almost on top of each other due to scheduling issues. As a result, Aster seems to have lost sight of some important details. In addition to the timeline and symbology being off, the characterization is patchy. Aster’s commitment to his heroine’s psychological journey is admirable, but that doesn’t hold true for everybody in the film. Midsommar features a key child character named Reuben with a visible disability, as Hereditary also did (actress Milly Shapiro, who played Charlie, has cleidocranial dysplasia). Aster recently said that Rueben is “important more as a symbol, as an idea, than he is even as a character,” and that he represents the movie’s politics. But as far as I can tell, Reuben and Charlie denote a kind of unformed evil through their physical difference, which is a pretty lazy way to denote wickedness.

Aster obviously has enormous talent, not least for picking original and creative collaborators (look out for the ravishing wallpaper designed by artist Ragnar Persson—it’s full of easter eggs). If only he had had a few more months to iron out those kinks, and develop those latent themes. The movie he has made is compelling, frightening, and at times exquisitely beautiful. But his errors should stand as a warning to the next hot young thing whose distributor or studio wants them to work at a pace the medium cannot support. As the Swedes say, Den som väntar på något gått han väntar aldrig för länge—you can never wait too long for something good.