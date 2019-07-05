Do Democrats Really Want To See Trump’s Tax Returns?

On Tuesday, House Democrats finally, at long last, took the Trump administration to court over its steadfast refusal to obey a subpoena for the president’s tax returns. The move came almost exactly six months after the party retook the House of Representatives and two months after Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, asked the Internal Revenue Service to hand over six years of Trump’s tax filings. Along with the IRS, the suit names the Treasury Department, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig; Trump is not a defendant, as he technically has no say in this matter.

The administration has been steadfast in its refusal to give an inch to House Democrats. As a justification for the administration’s continued obstinance, Mnuchin has insisted Congress lacks a “legitimate legislative purpose” for the returns (which is not actually a reason because no such requirement exists in the law). The Justice Department has followed suit, stymying a potential investigation into documents that may very well be the Rosetta Stone of Trump’s presidency—clarifying the president’s relationship with Russia, his and his family’s attempts to profit from the presidency, and, quite possibly, evidence of criminal tax fraud.



In the suit, Democrats argue, “Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation’s voluntary tax system.” But they are also being careful—and perhaps more than a bit disingenuous. The official argument is that they are investigating “various tax laws and policies” relating to how the IRS handles presidential tax returns, but that’s not quite the full story. The tax returns could also contain evidence of impeachable crimes—something that would seem highly important to the House of Representatives.



But it’s a surprisingly real question whether Democratic leadership actually wants evidence of impeachable crimes. The charitable reading of Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of slow-walking investigations into Trump’s misconduct is that she doesn’t want Democrats to get out over their skis, given the importance of next fall’s presidential elections; the idea is to cautiously ramp up oversight, causing pressure to increase without risking galvanizing the GOP base.

