Do Democrats Really Want To See Trump’s Tax Returns?

In the suit, Democrats argue, “Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation’s voluntary tax system.” But they are also being careful—and perhaps more than a bit disingenuous. The official argument is that they are investigating “various tax laws and policies” relating to how the IRS handles presidential tax returns, but that’s not quite the full story. The tax returns could also contain evidence of impeachable crimes—something that would seem highly important to the House of Representatives.



But it’s a surprisingly real question whether Democratic leadership actually wants evidence of impeachable crimes. The charitable reading of Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of slow-walking investigations into Trump’s misconduct is that she doesn’t want Democrats to get out over their skis, given the importance of next fall’s presidential elections; the idea is to cautiously ramp up oversight, causing pressure to increase without risking galvanizing the GOP base.



But it’s also possible that, thanks in part to this delay, Trump’s tax returns will never be seen. “This should have been done a long time ago,” Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat on the Ways and Means committee told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday. “The delay has really—really means that probably we see none of this year and it will take a series of really fortunate developments in the courts to ensure we see it before the end of Congress.”

