To Beat the Gerrymander, Think Outside the Lines

The Fair Representation Act, proposed in the House by Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, would fix this. Beyer would replace our winner-take-all system with a fairer proportional representation system that would allow every vote to matter and everyone to win their fair share of seats. It calls for ranked-choice voting to elect House members, combined with moderately larger districts of three, four, or five representatives along the lines of ones used widely in state and local elections. These two reforms, together, would mean that a minority of 25 to 40 percent would get at least some representation as opposed to being totally shut out. This electoral system has worked well for decades both around the world and in a growing number of American cities and towns.

Under this plan, at least one or two Democrats would get elected from red states, and one or two Republicans in blue areas. It’s easy to imagine independent candidates actually able to overcome party machines and win seats, giving voice to the large number of Americans who increasingly identify with neither of the two major parties. Women and communities of color would see previously unwinnable seats open to them, especially across the South. Espousing extreme partisanship just to avoid getting “primaried” would no longer be rewarded. Reaching across the aisle wouldn’t be a shameful thing, and we might even undo some gridlock. Almost everyone will be able to point to at least one elected official and say, “I voted for that person. She represents me.” For all these reasons, voters would have a reason to turn out rather than disengage.

Let’s use this moment of change to fix the fundamental problem of representation and mitigate the extremism and dysfunction it helps sow. The federal courts won’t save us. Independent commissions and state-based solutions don’t help everyone. The way forward is to think not just outside the lines, but far beyond them.