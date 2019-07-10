The big hitters are harder to comprehend. The moon landing video itself is unimpressive when you see it played on a loop across on a vintage monitor in a museum: grainy, short, confusingly mixed with CBS animations. The iconic photographs, 1968’s Earthrise and 1972’s Blue Marble (reportedly the most widely reproduced photograph ever taken), are too familiar to prompt any kind of feeling at all.

The exhibition closes with a flourish of contemporary art—a very wise decision on the part of the curators. We need art to process the moon for us, just as much as we need the moon to act as a repository for our fears and desires. A work by Darren Almond hangs in large format, sun-kissed leaves recalling long summer afternoons spent in love; in contrast to Naya’s Venice, it turns out to have been shot by the actual light of the full moon, with a 15-minute exposure. An image from Cristina DeMiddel’s The Afronauts refers to a real Zambian man named Edwuard Makuka, who ran a training program that aimed to send two cats, a missionary, and one woman into space. It calls black space tradition into the exhibition, which is otherwise very white.

Most joyous is Swedish artist Aleksandra Mir’s film First Woman on the Moon

(1999). In bright color, we see cameras set up over a Dutch beach that has been landscaped to resemble craters and boulders. A woman climbs to the top of a dune and plants the American flag, before a party breaks out and children start to play in the sand. The adults gather in little gangs, clinking their drinks in celebration of this miniature feminist parody of the time men claimed the moon as their own.

Aleksandra Mir, First Woman on the Moon (1999). Courtesy of Aleksandra Mir and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

No woman has ever set foot on the moon. This thought had never occurred to me before seeing Mir’s film. But then I remembered last year’s First Man, which showed the ten years of Neil Armstrong’s life prior to the moon landing. As Armstrong, Ryan Gosling delivers a performance almost choked by the restraints of American masculinity of the 1950s and ‘60s. In his short-sleeved white shirt and narrow black tie, Armstrong watches his daughter Karen die of a brain tumor and then never speaks about it to his wife again. His face stays rigid in public. He can only process emotions through space. At one stage he literally stands in his backyard and looks through a telescope at the moon instead of replying to his wife.

The life of Armstrong stands in such fascinating tension with the way people have imagined the moon in the past. The moon was feminine, overwhelmingly powerful, and a vast imaginary expanse where anything might be possible—he trod on it. These are the most moving parts of the story of the moon landing, and they flow through Apollo’s Muse, too—the moments when we can look back at human beings exerting every ounce of effort they had, against technological constraints. The failures—walk quickly past the photographic portrait of the Soviet space dogs—are more touching than the successes.

Garry Winogrand, Apollo 11 Moon Shot, Cape Kennedy, Florida (1969). Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Throughout it all, the moon remains exactly the same. This Fourth of July weekend, I looked at the crescent moon over a mountain ridge through a telescope, the fireworks going off underneath. Witnessing its incredible fixedness, realizing the moon has been there all along, watching you, unchanging, is a little bit like seeing God. It puts a lump in your throat—the same moon that Jimmy Cagney lassoed in It’s A Wonderful Life! The same moon Philip Larkin saw in his poem Sad Steps, when spying it through the curtains on his way “back to bed after a piss”:

One shivers slightly, looking up there.

The hardness and the brightness and the plain

Far-reaching singleness of that wide stare Is a reminder of the strength and pain

Of being young; that it can’t come again,

But is for others undiminished somewhere.

At the Met, this permanent witness gets to be witnessed herself, in an exhibition brief in length and rich in charismatic detail. A museum is a tiny thing compared to the moon, but some of her glory is reflected here.