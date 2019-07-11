How to Save Journalism

The Vox walkout wouldn’t have been possible without an earlier watershed: In 2015, Gawker Media voted to form a union under the Writers Guild of America. A few months later, the union signed its first contract, amid much hand-wringing about whether other digital news organizations would follow suit.

Did they ever. In the four years since Gawker first voted to unionize, VICE, Mic (RIP), Salon, ThinkProgress, HuffPost, MTV News, Slate, Law 360, Talking Points Memo, Pitchfork, The Daily Beast, The Intercept, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Thrillist, and Refinery29, among others, have all organized. Nor were union drives only gaining momentum at digital media outlets. The Los Angeles Times and The Chicago Tribune—137 and 172 years old, respectively—both organized last year under the NewsGuild for the first time. New York, The New Yorker, and this magazine, among other legacy titles, did the same. In four short years it has become harder and harder to think of a major media company that isn’t unionized or in the process of forming a union.

What journalism needs is a bulwark. What it needs is some serious leverage.

For journalists, this has meant that many of us, regardless of what type of job we have or what beats we cover, have now come into contact with collective organizing. I joined The New Republic as an intern in 2016; when I left, by then a staff writer, in 2017, we were in the very early process of organizing our own union with the NewsGuild, which is now bargaining its first contract. I went to Gizmodo Media Group (formerly Gawker Media, now G/O Media), only to find out nine months later that Univision, GMG’s parent company, was going to lay off a large percentage of its workforce. Employing the negotiating clout of GMG’s union, we were able to win generous 18-week buyout packages—one of which subsidized my career as I transitioned to freelancing. For the past year, I’ve worked as a full-time freelancer and recently joined a group of journalists working to formally organize freelance digital media workers.