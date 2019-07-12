Trump’s Day of Terror

Trump’s upcoming raids will fall far short of Operation Wetback. There are an estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Tracking down, detaining, and deporting all or most of them is a logistical feat beyond the federal government’s current resources. And while Trump himself said he would remove as many as possible during the 2016 election, his campaign said it would try to deport two to three million instead. The George W. Bush administration, by comparison, deported roughly 2 million people over his entire presidency, while Barack Obama oversaw the deportation of a record 2.5 million.

Even the goal of rounding up 2,000 families is likely unattainable. U.S. immigration officials no longer have the element of surprise, thanks to Trump’s tweets and internal leaks to news outlets; Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday urged House Democrats to inform their undocumented constituents about their right to refuse to allow ICE agents into their homes. And removing those who are detained will still be difficult. Immigration lawyers will try to reopen their cases, stalling deportation while legal proceedings continue. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on Thursday in New York asking a federal judge to block the removal of asylum-seeking families until they have received hearings.

None of this should detract from the immense personal impact on those caught up in the raids. While ICE is reportedly targeting recent arrivals to the United States, the agency often also makes “collateral” arrests if agents come across other candidates for deportation along the way. That can include friends, neighbors, co-workers, and even family members. Some could be sent to ICE’s squalid network of family detention centers. The Times reported that some ICE agents have “expressed apprehensions” about arresting babies and young children during the upcoming raids. That still probably won’t stop them, orders being orders.

Given the tactical blunders and the limited practical effect these raids will have, why are they happening at all? Part of the strategy appears to be political. After Trump announced the raids last month, he then publicly halted them at the purported request of Pelosi, so lawmakers could make progress on a border-funding bill. The president often justifies his draconian immigration policies by claiming they’re necessary because Democrats in Congress won’t pass new laws or fund his plans for a wall along the nation’s southern border. This rhetorical jiu-jitsu is his way of evading responsibility for the abuses taking place there.

But there may be another strategy at work, too. The Trump administration forecasts its deportation raids not to make them more successful, but to instill fear in disfavored communities and to signal to his supporters that he’s doing just that. Trump constantly strives to slake his base’s unquenchable thirst for harsher policies toward immigrants. I’ve written before on how the border itself, and all the social ills that Trump ascribes to it, acts as a white whale of sorts for his presidency. The Cops-like show drama of the upcoming raids is red meat for Fox News viewers and Breitbart readers alike.