Climate Change Is Finally Getting the Attention It Deserved 20 Years Ago

In many respects, the second round of Democratic presidential debates represented a step forward in the fight against climate change. The issue was not directly mentioned at all during the 2012 and 2016 debates, but the CNN journalists who moderated Tuesday and Wednesday night’s events devoted a combined 20 minutes to questions and answers about the climate crisis—more that any news outlet ever has during a presidential debate.

The candidates raised the bar, too—both in their prioritization of the climate emergency, and in their professed understanding of its complexities. Five of the 20 presidential hopefuls mentioned the issue in their opening statements; Washington Governor Jay Inslee became the first candidate to devote an entire opening statement to it. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders uttered the phrase “just transition” on a debate stage for the first time, referring to the framework for protecting workers’ livelihoods while phasing out fossil fuels. And nearly every candidate agreed that, in order to prevent catastrophe, the entire fossil fuel industry must be eliminated—even noted centrist, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The climate milestones in this week’s debates didn’t happen by chance. They come after years of effort by climate activists, scientists, and journalists to push Democrats and cable news outlets to stop ignoring the most existential threat of our time, and to treat it with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. But the fact that it took this long to reach these milestones illustrates how low the bar was in the first place—and how embarrassingly low it continues to be, given how dire scientists say the situation is getting and how large the public’s appetite is for a substantive climate policy debate.

Funny that the #DemDebate2 spent 11 minutes on the climate crisis when it’s an existential threat we have 11 years to solve 🤪 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) August 1, 2019

Every issue-specific reporter wants their particular issue to be covered more prominently during a presidential debate. But in the case of climate change, prioritization is journalistically warranted. The job of a debate moderator is to balance what the public wants to hear from the candidates, and what it needs to hear. Climate change, at this point, is at the top of both lists.

