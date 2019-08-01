Climate Change Is Finally Getting the Attention It Deserved 20 Years Ago

These were the topics CNN viewers said they most wanted to hear about at the debates. CNN

Determining what people need to hear about is more subjective, but there is no bigger or more intractable problem facing humanity than global warming. And considering the extremely limited amount of time scientists say we have to take effective action, the next president will have an outsize impact on whether or not those threats materialize. Of course, there are other critical issues facing millions of Americans—health care, for example. But as climate change worsens heat deaths, mosquito-borne diseases, and air pollution, it will place a huge burden on the health-care system.

It shouldn’t be a stretch, then, to say that climate change deserves at least proportionate attention to health care. But that issue got a combined 90 minutes of speaking time in Tuesday and Wednesday night’s debates, compared to 20 for the climate. Health care was also the first debate topic on both nights. It took 83 minutes before the first climate question was asked on Tuesday, and 97 minutes on Wednesday.

The Democratic candidates themselves were a bright spot. In the limited time they were given, many showed a promising understanding of the climate threat. Senator Elizabeth Warren only had one minute to explain her $2 trillion plan to create 1.2 million green manufacturing jobs, and managed to make it sound both realistic and exciting. Inslee conveyed the dire threat: “Literally the survival of humanity on this planet and civilization as we know it is in the hands of the next president. And we have to have a leader who will do what is necessary to save us. And that includes making this the top priority of the next presidency.” After Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she would immediately rejoin the Paris climate agreement upon winning the presidency, Cory Booker roasted her for not being ambitious enough. “Nobody should get applause for rejoining the Paris climate accord,” he said. “That is kindergarten.”