When John Paul Stevens Eviscerated Antonin Scalia

Stevens also kept returning to the text of the amendment itself, which he argued sat in contradiction to Scalia’s reading of it. “Without identifying any language in the text that even mentions civilian uses of firearms, the Court proceeds to ‘find’ its preferred reading in what is at best an ambiguous text, and then concludes that its reading is not foreclosed by the preamble,” he countered. Stevens pointed to some state declarations of rights during the founding era that used similar phrasing to more specifically refer to militia service, as well as some that used different language when focusing on private firearm ownership.

Scalia pointed to post-ratification sources as well, including Reconstruction-era lawmakers who described the right to bear arms in terms of black freedpeople’s ability to defend themselves. In Scalia’s eyes, “it was plainly the understanding in the post–Civil War Congress that the Second Amendment protected an individual right to use arms for self-defense.” But Stevens pointed out two flaws in this approach. “All of the statements the Court cites were made long after the framing of the Amendment and cannot possibly supply any insight into the intent of the Framers,” he noted. What’s more, he added, “all were made during pitched political debates, so that they are better characterized as advocacy than good-faith attempts at constitutional interpretation.”





Stevens closed out his dissent with concern about the ruling’s impact on public efforts to rein in gun violence. “The Court would have us believe that over 200 years ago, the Framers made a choice to limit the tools available to elected officials wishing to regulate civilian uses of weapons, and to authorize this Court to use the common-law process of case-by-case judicial lawmaking to define the contours of acceptable gun control policy,” he wrote. Stevens’s reading of the amendment itself and the historical material surrounding it said otherwise.

In his Atlantic article in May, the former justice lamented his inability to persuade justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas to adopt his view. He also regretted the impact of the majority’s reasoning on efforts to curb gun violence. “Their twin failure—first, the misreading of the intended meaning of the Second Amendment, and second, the failure to respect settled precedent—represents the worst self-inflicted wound in the Court’s history,” he wrote earlier this year. “It also represents my greatest disappointment as a member of the Court.”

He did not give up the fight in retirement. In 2014, he published a book proposing six new amendments to the Constitution. One of them would nullify Heller by more explicitly limiting the Second Amendment to militia regulations. After the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre last year, he went even further. “Overturning [Heller] via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option,” he wrote in a New York Times op-ed.

It’s worth noting how unusual this language is from a retired Supreme Court justice. Ex-presidents tend to become elder statesmen. Lawmakers enter the private sector after leaving Congress. But former justices tend to keep quiet, at least on the Court’s subsequent rulings—and especially on their former colleagues. Sandra Day O’Connor turned her attention to civics education. David Souter retired to a private life in New Hampshire. There are exceptions, such as in 1990 when Lewis Powell renounced his ruling in McCleskey v. Kemp and the death penalty itself. But they almost never go beyond that.

Stevens redefined the role. Justices interpret the Constitution without literally changing it. He adopted a new place in American constitutional discourse, one where retired justices can use their platform and prominence to urge Americans to think about their foundational document in new ways. He didn’t succeed in convincing the court to recognize the flaws in Scalia’s reasoning. But he may have paved the way for the American people to find it themselves.