When John Paul Stevens Eviscerated Antonin Scalia

It’s not unusual for judges to look to English history when interpreting the Constitution. Stevens argued that it was a poor fit for this case. “The Court may well be correct that the English Bill of Rights protected the right of some English subjects to use some arms for personal self-defense free from restrictions by the Crown (but not Parliament),” he explained. “But that right—adopted in a different historical and political context and framed in markedly different language—tells us little about the meaning of the Second Amendment.”

Stevens also kept returning to the text of the amendment itself, which he argued sat in contradiction to Scalia’s reading of it. “Without identifying any language in the text that even mentions civilian uses of firearms, the Court proceeds to ‘find’ its preferred reading in what is at best an ambiguous text, and then concludes that its reading is not foreclosed by the preamble,” he countered. Stevens pointed to some state declarations of rights during the founding era that used similar phrasing to more specifically refer to militia service, as well as some that used different language when focusing on private firearm ownership.

Scalia pointed to post-ratification sources as well, including Reconstruction-era lawmakers who described the right to bear arms in terms of black freedpeople’s ability to defend themselves. In Scalia’s eyes, “it was plainly the understanding in the post–Civil War Congress that the Second Amendment protected an individual right to use arms for self-defense.” But Stevens pointed out two flaws in this approach. “All of the statements the Court cites were made long after the framing of the Amendment and cannot possibly supply any insight into the intent of the Framers,” he noted. What’s more, he added, “all were made during pitched political debates, so that they are better characterized as advocacy than good-faith attempts at constitutional interpretation.”