The Very Small World of VC

VC was never exactly intended as an egalitarian enterprise: The man responsible for devising the modern venture capital formula was a French immigrant and Harvard Business School professor named Georges Doriot. He’s often hailed as the “father of U.S. venture capital,” for his early involvement in American Research and Development Corporation (ARD), founded in 1946. The firm drew heavily upon the networks of returning soldiers from World War II, and, significantly, sought investment outside of wealthy families. After Doriot turned a $70,000 investment in Digital Computer Corporation into a $52 million return, Nicholas writes, he “validated the long-tail investment approach,” that undergirds modern VC financing—the idea that making a lot of long-shot investments in early stage-companies will pay off eventually, if one firm makes it big.

Doriot barred women from his classes at Harvard, even after the university admitted them. Nicholas writes that Doriot “seeded a narrow mindedness on gender issues that the industry still grapples with.” Although he spends some time in the book bemoaning the lack of gender diversity in VC, cultural critique is not Nicholas’s strong suit. He does not like to stray from market analysis, and favors banal formulations like, “lines of continuity or change can often be traced from the past to the present.”

It’s not that Nicholas is unaware of the social and distributional dynamics at play. In Whaling Ventures, he gestures at the “substantial environmental cost” the culling of whales imposed. (Though it doesn’t mention that nearly 30 percent of the world’s sperm whales were killed between 1800 and 1880, or that they are still on the endangered species list). In a section titled “Risk Management,” he explains that workers aboard these ships were regularly flogged, leading to risk of mutiny and desertion that could, from an investor’s perspective, “endanger the success of a voyage.” Towards the end of the book, Nicholas turns to what he considers the “much darker side” of VC—the fact that VC firms can get rich taking a company public, sell quickly, and then watch as everyday investors, pension funds, and retirees, buy-in late, and then lose money when the stock goes down.





But Nicholas just does not pay that much attention to the ways that VCs’ hunt for outsized returns may have encouraged broader exploitation over the centuries. Agents in the whaling industry, for example, structured insurance payments so that the ship workers would shoulder some of the costs of premiums—but, if the ship were lost at sea, only the owners and investors would recoup the insurance benefit. It’s a devious scheme that foreshadows how gig economy companies approach workers. But Nicholas doesn’t get into how this burden-shifting arrangement resembles how VC-backed Uber and Lyft forces drivers to pay for their own insurance.



Nicholas is at his best when he is charting just how reliant venture capital has been on the government—and just how far the industry has gone to try and shape government policy in its favor. The very structure of VC firms—the limited liability partnership—was created by state governments in the 19th century, as a “conduit for wealthy investors.” When government policy got in the way of VC interests, investors lobbied. In the 1940s, the SEC allowed Doriot’s firm ARD to be labeled as in the “public interest,” to side-step around investment restrictions, and get access to new capital. When ARD wanted to tap funds from the heavily-regulated life insurance industry, it lobbied government officials to change laws that got in its way.

Over and over again, venture capitalists won favorable regulatory change. In the 1970s, they were able to win an amendment to the “prudent man” rule, which was designed to limit how much pension funds can risk members’ retirements on long-shot investments. And in the most recent Trump tax cut package, VCs

joined with other interest groups to preserve a special tax break, known as the “carried interest loophole,” which allows the funds to pay much lower tax rates than everyday wage earners.

Even as it worked to constrict tax revenues, VC has also benefited from taxpayer largesse, especially from military contracting after World War II. The ripple effects of these government contracts are still being felt today. After World War II, VC firms began seeing major returns by investing in technology developed by Fairchild Semiconductor, a firm that perfected integrated circuit for missiles. Fairchild was propped up by major government contracts. And it used that government money to incubate much of the technical talent and financial acumen that made modern Silicon Valley. For example: two Fairchild men, Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore, went on to found Intel. Intel’s success, Nicholas proposes, and the money it made its VC investors, was a watershed moment for modern VC, a proof of concept for the investment form, that “attracted other entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to Silicon Valley to seek out wealth making opportunities.”

Perhaps the most dominant contemporary VC firm, Sequoia Capital, was founded by Don Valentine, a salesman at Fairchild. Sequoia is now investing in Chinese facial recognition tech. But, that’s not to say that modern VC is moving away from the U.S. defense industry. As Jamie Martin points out in a review of Nicholas’s book in Bookforum, VC-backed tech firms are increasingly competing with old school defense contractors for U.S. military cash. Celebrity VC Peter Thiel’s company Palantir recently beat Raytheon for an $876 million contract, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, backed by over $2 billion in VC money, is competing with Lockheed and Boeing’s joint venture, United Launch Alliance, for lucrative satellite contracts.

The love is flowing both ways: After leaving office in 2016, Barack Obama

mused that he may look for work in a Silicon Valley VC firm. Obama said that he found his conversation with VCs and Silicon Valley “really satisfying,” and that the fields combined his interests “in science and organization.” But perhaps he also sensed that power in society is shifting from the institutions he oversaw, to those that distribute private capital—it wouldn’t be the wrong read, even if it’s an unsettling one.