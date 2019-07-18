The Very Small World of VC

These agents, students learn, created the model for contemporary Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Just imagine the crew of each whaling ship as a pod of quirky engineers, who may be developing an app we can’t live without—or may be working on Juicero, the high-tech juicer company which raised $120 million in VC investment before imploding.



Harvard Business School Professor Tom Nicholas co-wrote Whaling Ventures in 2012, and has now expanded it into a new book VC: An American History. He argues that although not the only society to encourage risky investments, the United States did pioneer special firms for that very purpose, a move that may have been crucial to America’s role as a technological powerhouse, and most certainly linked technological innovation and the investor class in the American imagination. A detailed, fact-filled account of America’s most celebrated moneymen, the book ably presents the logic of VC financing: It’s common sense that most technological innovations start out as long-shot ideas, with a low probability of success. If a society only invested in those ideas which had already proven to work, then new technology would never get off the ground, and new ideas would die on the vine.

Nicholas shows less interest in the ways VC shapes society and in the inequalities it perpetuates. Who wins—and who loses—in a society that adopts the American approach to financing revolutionary changes? What are the consequences when the financial engines of innovation are so far insulated from democratic forces? And what kinds of alternatives may be possible? Someone has to specialize in making these kinds of calls. But the way that we currently pick winners and losers is woefully oligarchic: In 2018, U.S. Venture Capital fund commitment hit an all-time high at $130.9 billion dollars. Many of the most world’s most transformative tech firms—Uber, Airbnb, WhatsApp to name just a few—were backed by major VC investments; even aspects of Trump’s immigration policy involve VC-backed tech. These decisions were made behind closed doors by groups of mostly white men. And while Nicholas’s book may not offer much criticism of those men, it provides a valuable look into their world.