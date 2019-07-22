Svetlana Alexievich’s Child’s-Eye View

The latest of her books to appear in English puts the perspectives of actual children center stage. Last Witnesses: An Oral History of the Children of World War II collects intimate, unguarded testimonies from ordinary people (railway workers, gym teachers, musicians) as they reflect on their childhood memories of the war: They remember being at the circus on the day the war broke out and how giddy they were afterwards, even as people shouted “war” around them on the streets. They remember animals and insects and other small things that loom large in a child’s line of sight. “I remember being envious of the bugs,” one tells Alexievich, “they were so small that they could always hide somewhere, crawl into the ground.”

Last Witnesses, in its attention to the most unsuspecting of bystanders—children—is arguably a guide to all of Alexievich’s writing. Children have small worlds; very few people exist for them outside of their family. In this way, they naturally live like adults in times of crisis—with tremendous focus on the people they love. In Alexievich’s books, people retreat inward to survive and anything outside of the most intimate of spaces distorts into indiscernibility. People water plants in homes they know are about to be bombed, boil beetles to make soup for their children. Anything beyond that is a mystery, until we get to the next story, the next interview.

When the Nobel committee awarded Alexievich the prize, they praised her for what they called her “polyphonic writings”—the combination of distinctive voices, as she allows one person after another to tell their stories. Critics have long struggled to describe this style, marked by a kind of literary editorializing of first-person interviews. Is it journalism? Oral history? Maybe “documentary literature”? While the translators of this volume, Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky, call it “oral history,” the original Russian title calls the interviews “unchildlike lullabies.” Alexievich has written about her search for new forms, new ways of telling stories that stretch the limits of human comprehension. She credits the Belarusian novelist Ales Adamovich, who called his own books “epic choruses,” with helping her settle on a method. Indeed, at time when we debate the effectiveness of images, viral videos, and body cameras to convey the violent outrages of our present moment, Alexievich’s book, and the “epic chorus” of voices it contains, is a bracing reminder of the enduring power of the written word to testify to pain like no other medium.