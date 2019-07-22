Svetlana Alexievich’s Child’s-Eye View

When the Nobel committee awarded Alexievich the prize, they praised her for what they called her “polyphonic writings”—the combination of distinctive voices, as she allows one person after another to tell their stories. Critics have long struggled to describe this style, marked by a kind of literary editorializing of first-person interviews. Is it journalism? Oral history? Maybe “documentary literature”? While the translators of this volume, Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky, call it “oral history,” the original Russian title calls the interviews “unchildlike lullabies.” Alexievich has written about her search for new forms, new ways of telling stories that stretch the limits of human comprehension. She credits the Belarusian novelist Ales Adamovich, who called his own books “epic choruses,” with helping her settle on a method. Indeed, at time when we debate the effectiveness of images, viral videos, and body cameras to convey the violent outrages of our present moment, Alexievich’s book, and the “epic chorus” of voices it contains, is a bracing reminder of the enduring power of the written word to testify to pain like no other medium.





Fittingly, one of the recurrent themes of Last Witnesses is how war mangles the experience of childhood, turning what were once toys (airplanes, horses) into engines of terror and pets into food. Last Witnesses is at its most bracing when it captures the minds of children struggling to adjust to their new realities. As one survivor recalls to Alexievich: “I was very surprised that the young fascist officer who moved in with us wore glasses. My idea was that only teachers wore glasses.” We are reminded reading Last Witnesses just how much children observe adults, looking for answers, clues on how to react; war is for them a time of profound confusion when the rules they’ve been strictly following seem now to have never existed. In one interview, a survivor remarks his shock at seeing a woman undress, taking off her leggings in public so that she could fill them with buckwheat. In a particularly difficult to read episode, we hear about a three-year-old girl who finds a “pineapple” and starts playing with it until the grenade explodes.

World War II is known in the former Soviet Union as “the Great Patriotic War,” and the exploits and heroism of men are central to memory of the war there. In her first book, The Unwomanly Face of War, Alexievich sought to undo this imbalance by interviewing the women who lived through World War II, from nurses to snipers. Likewise, in Last Witnesses, women, or specifically mothers, are central to children’s memories of the war. With men at the front, mothers become larger than life for their children; “Mama was my world. My planet,” one interviewee tells Alexievich. When mothers die in Last Witnesses, we see new families spontaneously form, new mothers appear. In one interview, a woman recounts losing her mother and crying about it to a teacher: “The teacher shook me by the shoulders to calm me down, and I shouted, ‘Mama! Where’s my mama?’ Finally, she pressed me to her: ‘I’m your mama.’”

Childhood was a hallowed time in the Soviet imagination. Children were considered unmolded clay that could be reshaped, through summer camp and brightly colored books about cotton production, into the new Soviet subject. One of the most storied Soviet institutions for children was the Young Pioneers, the communist counterpoint to the Boy and Girl Scouts. A Russian woman once scolded me for making this comparison; she scoffed that girl scouts just baked cookies while Pioneers learned to start fires and climb mountains (I had to confess that we didn’t bake the cookies, just sold them). After the Pioneers, came the Komsomol (the communist youth league) and potentially, for especially active members, official roles in the Party leadership.

Reading Alexievich, it was difficult to not think of our own child witnesses at the southern border.

Children’s literature in the Soviet Union was a serious genre for this reason, and many of the country’s most acclaimed writers and illustrators were tasked with writing them. In one story, titled “Red Neck” (in a reference to the red scarf the Pioneers wore), a little boy refuses to take his off his Pioneer scarf even when faced with a charging bull. Just as The Unwomanly Face of War undid patriarchal narratives about war, so too does Last Witnesses revise the idealized vision of a patriotic childhood that permeates post-Soviet nostalgia to this day. The book presents a generation of young people whose experiences of the war were not defined by ideology or national pride, but rather through personal loss and family trauma; in one story, someone tells Alexievich that he can’t recall Stalin’s speech, but he can remember he and his brother hiding in a ditch, making nooses for themselves.